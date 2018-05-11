The New Hampshire Gazette

May 11, 2018 — To download this issue of our paper, just click on the image at right.

What is it that’s so jarring about this Administration? We’re just not used to seeing behavior in the Oval Office that’s more appropriate to the carnival midway. We take a not-particularly-sympathetic look at the myriad troubles of the Geek-in-Chief.

In the Alleged News,™ we consider a new tenant in Po’Town’s trendy West End— a franchise, of all things, peddling Koch.

Also, a roundup of the latest Robinson helicopter catastrophes.