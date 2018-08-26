Sunday, August 26, 2018—During the 2004 Presidential campaign, Vermin Love Supreme suspended his own Presidential campaign long enough to pose as a fake reporter in order to grill the late Senator John McCain about the recently fallen Old Man of the Mountain.

McCain’s answer was shocking, but not surprising. Supreme, having secured this explosive footage, took it to the only news medium he knew could trust: The New Hampshire Gazette.

Inexplicably, there have still been no arrests.