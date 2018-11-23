The New Hampshire Gazette

November 23, 2018 — To download this issue of our paper, just click on the image at right.

No one, at this point, and least of all us, ever suspected that the alleged Commander-in-Chief would suddenly begin performing the rituals of office in even a marginally-competent manner.

We have to admit, though, we were impressed by the way Donald Trump handled himself recently in Europe, and on his return—in a perverse way, of course.

The California fires provided plenty of nightmare fuel uniquely suited for TV. From time to time, some outlets managed to make the odd reference to our changing climate as a contributing factor. We thought it strange, though that the burned-over nuclear facilities hardly got a mention, so … .

Speaking of California, we were impressed by the L.A. Times’ coverage of Robinson Helicopter Company’s uniquely dangerous R44.