The New Hampshire Gazette

George Herbert [Hoover] Walker Bush has died, and the planet’s looking kinda peakèd. There’s a surprisingly strong connection between those two phenomena.

In a sudden and somewhat uncharacteristic fit of decorum, though, we refrain from directly lambasting the former President for his central role in the ruination of this planet’s one and only atmosphere, due to his recent demise.

We do, however, have an alternative target, and, since he’s still consuming oxygen, he’s fair game.

We also take note of the State of New Hampshire’s recent official declaration that, though it operates the Northeast’s largest bootlegging ring, it has—just ask it—pre-emptively defended itself against the petty jealousies of all other liquor enforcement and tax authorities in the region.