The New Hampshire Gazette

February 1, 2018

We found the spectacle of the Grand Yam submitting to the assembled might of the nation’s flight attendants and air traffic controllers so delectable that we attempted to preserve the feel of the moment.

Before we were through we had traced the connection between General John Stark, the Hero of Bennington, New Hampshire’s famed motto, Live Free or Die,” and the regicidal Jacobins who terrorized France’s aristocrats and beheaded King Louis XVI.

Also in the spirit of carpe diem, we considered the candidacy of bad-coffee king Howard Schultz in the Alleged News. It certainly deserves to be evanescent.

On page eight: About 140 or 150 historical items worthy of note, curated by our Editor Dementicus.