The New Hampshire Gazette

February 15, 2018

You know that events have gotten deeply weird when this newspaper quotes with approval a British Field Marshal who later became a Tory Prime Minister.

For that matter, who would ever have expected that a sleazy publisher would have so much in common with the nation’s most infamous G-Man?

Perverse to the end, Lyndon Hermyle LaRouche, Jr.—Rochester, New Hampshire’s least-favorite son—bucks this trend. By dying, he’s made the world a lot more normal.

On page eight: About 140 or 150 historical items worthy of note, curated by our Editor Dementicus.