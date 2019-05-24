The New Hampshire Gazette

May 24, 2018 — To download this issue of our paper, just click on the image at right.

Welcome to our Memorial Day edition.

It is, of course, a hell of a challenge, trying to cover the news in a nation which has clearly stored its marbles in some safe place the exact location of which it cannot quite remember.

Our editor is of the opinion he’s uniquely qualified for this task. Not because he went to J School—he did not; no, the core of his relevant education was something the U.S. Army called “on-the-job training.”

Though it took place long ago and far away, it was memorable, indeed—one of those experiences which can produce a sort of double whiplash: first from getting used to a mad world, then getting re-acquainted with one that thinks it’s sane.

Take a gander, and see if you agree that a little madness helps make sense of this world.