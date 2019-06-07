The New Hampshire Gazette

June 7, 2018 — To download this issue of our paper, just click on the image at right.

A lot of people these days wonder how this country got into its present predicament. According to this fortnight’s Rant, the trouble began in the 19th century.

Civil War reporters, graphic artists working for newspapers, and department store poobahs selling the latest gimcracks and gewgaws all played a part.

By gimcracks and gewgaws we mean cheap, showy merchandise, not Mose Allison’s fine 1997 song of that name. Its lyrics, though, seem strangely à propos.

The best are s’posed to come in first

The best are s’posed to come in first

The best are s’posed to come in first

They’re at the mercy of the worst.