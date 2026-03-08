Sat, March 14

2025—A federal court orders #47 not to deport anyone under the Alien Enemies Act. He defies the order. Congress lets him get away with it.

2018—Hoping not to get shot like so many of their late peers, a million American students walk out of school to demand gun control that works.

1977—RIP Fannie Lou Hamer, organizer of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, who said, “Nobody’s free until everybody’s free.”

1973—Guards at the notorious Walpole, Mass., State Prison go on strike. For two months inmates run the joint, with zero murders and little violence.

1970—Two merchant sailors mutiny, taking the napalm-laden SS Columbia Eagle to pinkish Cambodia.

1965—“Except for Vietnam,” the AP reports Richard Nixon saying, “U.S. foreign policy is in a shambles.”

1964—We still don’t know who killed JFK, but on this day a jury decided Jack Ruby killed Lee Harvey Oswald.

1961—A B-52 with two nukes on board, its cabin overheated and its crew overamped on bennies, runs out of fuel over Yuba City, Calif. No big boom, though; all survive the crash.

1891—A mob of 20,000 in New Orleans lynches 11 Italian immigrants recently acquitted of murder.

1888—Kentucky’s State Treasurer, James “Honest Dick” Tate, vanishes with $247,000 in state funds.

1883—Ex-journalist Karl Marx dies in London, impoverished, of course.