April 24, 2020 — To download this issue of our paper, just click on the image at right.

We’re posting a little late today. The alleged editor is still struggling with this digital-only transition. Without bundles of newsprint to move around, the end of the publishing cycle doesn’t seem quite real.

Perhaps, though, there is an upside to our dogged resistance to change. The content of the paper doesn’t seem to have lost any of…whatever it is it’s always had.