God, Guns, & Ginny

Well, of course it was righteous.

Bear any burden, pay any price,

what you could do for your country.

Godless communists, after all.

You may have been only seventeen,

but you’d seen them already

in Hungary, Cuba, Berlin.

Something had to be done,

and someone would have to do it.

There is something about a thatched-roof

hut in the middle of rice fields, burning,

a mortally wounded woman softly

keening, child dead in her arms,

that can’t be blamed on Chairman Mao,

Castro, Lenin, or Das Kapital.

Heavy artillery flattened that home.

Ours. Our guns did that.

Long before I reached my thirteen months,

I discovered I had nothing to cling to

but a girl back home. A young girl.

Still in high school. Watching her friends

go out on dates, having fun, enjoying

all of the things that seniors do

for the last exuberant time together.

She must have agonized for months

before she sent me that final letter.

I hope she’s had a nice life. I mean it.



– W.D. Ehrhart