Life’s Persistent Questions

Dear Editor,

On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, we remember what happened in order to heal, and also to learn from the experience to avoid future catastrophes.

We’ve learned about our strength in unity and also the dangers of rigid group-mind thinking. We’ve learned about the limits of our power and the power of division. Still, we haven’t learned enough. We need answers to these questions:

Why were Saudi nationals airlifted out of our country when all other airplanes were grounded? Did the 18 Saudi-born terrorists have a connection to the Saudi government?

Why did Vice President Cheney distort our invasion of Afghanistan into an invasion of Iraq on spurious “Weapons of Mass Destruction” charges?

Why did Defense Secretary Rumsfeld redeploy military resources from Afghanistan to Iraq just as our commandos were trying to surround Bin Laden in the Tora Bora mountains?

Why do Republicans blame President Biden for “losing Afghanistan,” when it was Trump who agreed in 2020 to surrender to the Taliban?

Bruce Joffe

Piedmont, Calif.

Bruce:

Our editorial policy stands firmly against the use of waterboarding, stress positions, and psychological abuse during interrogations. That said, we do wish Democrats would be more energetic in pursuit of the answers to these, and many other persistent questions.

The Editor

