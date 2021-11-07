To the Editor:

By the time George Jones and Tammy Wynette released their 1980 number-one hit single, “Two Story House,” the divorce was final. The lyrics say it all: “We live in a two-story house. She’s got her story and I’ve got mine.”

Now, over 40 years later, it appears we-the-people have reached a similar impasse, finding ourselves split into two factions so alienated by cultural warfare that facts no longer matter.

In divorce litigation, unscrupulous attorneys know exactly how to spin the narrative and convert destructive emotion into billable hours. Hence the popular cliché: “Only the lawyers win.”

The same may be said for the unscrupulous spin doctors and politicians who crank America’s partisan propaganda mill, except in this case only the wealthy and powerful win.

If the Biden Administration’s numbers are in the tank, it not his policies that are to blame. It’s because we live in an era where passion and charisma matter. People are desperate and want hope. Trump may have been a dangerously unhinged president, but he had an indomitable presence that jolted us awake every day.

By contrast, the Biden and Harris team? Crickets. A bad idea that seemed like a good idea at the time.

We live in a two-story house, but one of those stories isn’t getting out because nobody’s telling it with twenty-first century pizzaz. Not the President, not the administration, not the media, and not the press. At this point, a strong shot of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren might go down quite well.

Unfortunately, our 2022 hearing and 2024 court date are on the docket and we’re going in with woefully inadequate representation. If we can’t fix it, Trump will get his day in court, the jury will vote, and America’s Abuser-in-Chief will walk away with the house, the kids, both cars, the retirement account, and a fat alimony check.

Rick Littlefield

Barrington, N.H.

Rick,

Between you and Rich DiPentima (above), we’re beginning to get concerned.

The Editor

–=≈=–