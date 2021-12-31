Support the Freedom to Vote Act!

To the Editor:

The right to vote is the most basic human freedom in a democratic society. Yet the N.H. House Special Redistricting Committee has gerrymandered our electoral districts for their own partisan benefit. This will impact our N.H. elections for at least a decade.

The Freedom to Vote Act bans gerrymandering once and for all, stops the flow of dark money, and requires that voting machines be made in the U.S.A. In addition, it makes sure that paper ballots are accessible at every poll. It makes Election Day a national holiday so that Americans don’t have to choose between work and voting.

Please call your senator and tell them to support this!

Laurel Keefe

Concord, N.H.

Laurel:

It’ll be an uphill fight all the way, considering—all the more reason to give it everything we’ve got.

The Editor

–=≈=–