Mission: Impossible

by W.D. Ehrhart

What follows is a list of mass shootings with firearms in the United States of America since the massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado on April 20th, 1999 that resulted in 13 dead and 24 wounded. Each one of these killings has resulted in at least three dead. Most have involved many more dead, along with many others wounded. The worst incident resulted in 58 dead and 546 wounded.

Littleton, Colo., April 20, 1999

Atlanta, Ga., July 29, 1999

Fort Worth, Texas, September 15, 1999

Honolulu, Hawaii, November 2, 1999

Tampa, Fla., December 30, 1999

Wakefield, Mass., December 26, 2000

Melrose Park, Ill., February 5, 2001

Meridian, Miss., July 8, 2003

Columbus, Ohio, December 8, 2004

Brookfield, Wisc., March 12, 2005

RedLake, Minn., March 21, 2005

Goleta, Calif., January 30, 2006

Seattle, Wash, March 25, 2006

Nickel Mines, Pa., October 2, 2006

Salt Lake City, Utah, February 12, 2007

Blacksburg, Va., April 16, 2007

Crandon, Wisc., October 7, 2007

Omaha, Neb., December 5, 2007

Kirkwood, Mo., February 7, 2008

DeKalb, Ill., February 14, 2008

Henderson, Ky., June 25, 2008

Carthage, N.C., March 29, 2009

Binghamton, N.Y., April 3, 2009

Fort Hood, Texas, November 5, 2009

Parkland, Wash, November 29, 2009

Manchester, Conn., August 3, 2010

Tucson, Ariz., January 8, 2011

Carson City, Nev., September 6, 2011

Seal Beach, Calif., October 12, 2011

Norcross, Ga., February 21, 2012

Oakland, Calif., April 2, 2012

Seattle, Wash, May 20, 2012

Aurora, Colo., July 20, 2012

Oak Creek, Wisc., August 5, 2012

Minneapolis, Minn., September 27, 2012

Newtown, Conn., December 14, 2012

Mohawk, N.Y., March 13, 2013

Federal Way, Wash, April 21, 2013

Santa Monica, Calif., June 7, 2013

Hialeah, Fla., July 26, 2013

Washington, D.C., September 16, 2013

Alturas, Calif., February 20, 2014

Fort Hood, Texas, April 3, 2014

Santa Barbara, Calif., May 23, 2014

Marysville, Wash, October 24, 2014

Menasha, Wisc., June 11, 2015

Charleston, S.C., June 17, 2015

Chattanooga, Tenn., July 16, 2015

Roseburg, Ore., October 1, 2015

Colorado Springs, Colo., October 31, 2015

Colorado Springs, Colo., November 27, 2015

San Bernardino, Calif., December 2, 2015

Kalamazoo, Mich., February 20, 2016

Hesston, Kan., February 25, 2016

Orlando, Fla., June 12, 2016

Dallas, Texas, July 7, 2016

Baton Rouge, La., July 17, 2016

Burlington, Wash., September 23, 2016

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., January 6, 2017

Fresno, Calif., April 18, 2017

Kirkersville, Ohio, May 12, 2017

Orlando, Fla., June 5, 2017

Tunkhannock, Pa., June 7, 2017

SanFrancisco, Calif., June 14, 2017

Las Vegas, Nev., October 1, 2017

Edgewood, Md., October 18, 2017

Thornton, Colo., November 1, 2017

Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 5, 2017

Rancho Tehama, Calif., November 14, 2017

Melcroft, Pa., January 28, 2018

Parkland, Fla., February 14, 2018

Yountville, Calif., March 9, 2018

Nashville, Tenn., April 22, 2018

Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018

Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018

Cincinnati, Ohio, September 6, 2018

Bakersfield, Calif., September 12, 2018

Perryman, Md., September 20, 2018

Pittsburgh, Pa., October 27, 2018

Thousand Oaks, Calif., November 7, 2018

Chicago, Ill., November 19, 2018

Sebring, Fla., January 23, 2019

State College, Pa., January 24, 2019

Aurora, Ill., February 15, 2019

Virginia Beach, Va., May 31, 2019

Gilroy, Calif., July 28, 2019

ElPaso, Texas, August 3, 2019

Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019

Odessa, Texas, August 31, 2019

Pensacola, Fla., December 6, 2019

Jersey City, N.J., December 10, 2019

Milwaukee, Wisc., February 26, 2020

Springfield, Mo., March 16, 2020

Atlanta, Ga., March 16, 2021

Boulder, Colo., March 22, 2021

Orange, Calif., March 31, 2021

Indianapolis, Ind., April 15, 2021

San Jose, Calif., May 26, 2021

Oxford, Mich., November 30, 2021

Sacramento, Calif., February 28, 2022

Buffalo, N.Y., May 14, 2022

Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022

Tulsa, Okla., June 1, 2022

Smithsburg, Md., June 9, 2022

Birmingham, Ala., June 16, 2022

Highland Park, Ill., July 4, 2022

Greenwood, Ind., July 17, 2022

Hedingham, N.C., October 13, 2022

Charlottesville, Va., November 13, 2022

Colorado Springs, Colo., November 19, 2022

Chesapeake, Va., November 22, 2022

Monterey Park, Calif., January 21, 2023

Half Moon Bay, Calif., January 23, 2023

East Lansing, Mich., February 13, 2023

Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2023

Louisville, Ky., April 10, 2023

Dadeville, Ala., April 15, 2023

Yarmouth, Maine, April 18, 2023

By the time this is published, the list will be longer. Prayers and vigils will make no difference. Background checks and smaller magazines will make no difference. Elimination of military-grade assault rifles will make no difference. (I can squeeze off eight rounds from a semi-automatic pistol in four seconds, reload in no more than another four seconds, and continue doing this until someone stops me.

And who’s going to stop me? Another man with a gun? You obviously don’t know about the armed guard who sat in his car at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School while the gunman blasted away or the collection of armed police officers who stood outside of Robb Elementary School for an hour listening to children screaming as the gunman blasted away.)

You want to get rid of gun violence in this country? Get rid of the guns. Repeal the 2nd Amendment. Impossible? Read this list over again. Tape it to your refrigerator door. Memorize it. Tattoo it on your forehead. It isn’t going to go away until the guns do. And in the meantime, it will just keep growing. And growing. And growing.

And who knows? Maybe you’ll even be one of the victims one of these days.

W. D. Ehrhart is a retired Master Teacher of History & English, and author of a Vietnam War memoir trilogy published by McFarland & Co.