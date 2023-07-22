Sat, July 22

2003—Ratted out by a cousin for a $30 million reward, Uday and Qusay Hussein are shot dead by the 101st.

2001—“I know what I believe,” says G.W.[MD] Bush. “I will continue to articulate what I believe and what I believe—I believe what I believe is right.”

1991—Milwaukee police arrest Jeffrey Dahmer, infamous cannibal.

1975—Owen J. Quinn parachutes from the top of the South Tower of New York’s World Trade Center.

1974—On the steps of the Capitol, 600 young Moonies begin a three-day fast and prayer-fest for Richard Nixon.

1946—Irgun bombs the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, killing 91.

1934—Chicago FBI agents kill John Dillinger by shooting him in the back.

1919—The Army, Navy, Marines, and a downpour finally end a four-day race riot in Washington, D.C.

1916—A bomb kills 10 and wounds 40 during a Preparedness Day parade in San Francisco. Perjured testimony sends two innocent men to prison.

1915—The excursion steamer Eastland nearly tips over at the dock in Chicago. The ship’s instability is kept secret to prevent any loss of business.

1905—Henderson’s [annoying] Point vanishes from the Piscataqua, thanks to 60,000 tons of dynamite.

1877—Local labor leaders and the Workingmen’s Party elect a Directorate of the St. Louis, Illinois Commune. It issues General Order No. 1, calling for a General Strike.