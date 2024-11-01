Better Old News Than New Lies

Portsmouth, Nov. 3, 1892

This is the last issue of the Gazette to reach our readers before the presidential election. … no man who loves his country… can hesitate about voting the republican ticket, both national and state. … If unworthy local candidates have been put in nomination, it is also the duty of loyal republicans to reject them for the future good of the party. … The nomination of Henry W. Blair for Congress in the first congressional district is not to the credit of the republican party, and his past record is not such as to hold out any hope that he will be other than a disorganizer, a servile but secret tool of democratic leaders and their helpers in the republican party of Rockingham county, if he should he elected. [Blair won, for his last term in a long and honorable public career. – The Ed.]

–=≈=–

The democratic party of Portsmouth dates its decline from the time that the Union liar [Fernando Wood Hartford – The Ed.] was railroaded out of Manchester and inflicted upon this community. His preeminence in the present campaign has disgusted all the decent democrats in the city.

–=≈=–

Henry W. Blair was United States senator for New Hampshire for two years after Harrison’s election in 1888. How much did he or the navy yard here help the people of Portsmouth and the republican party of New Hampshire? The only way in which a new deal can be secured on the navy yard and the true republicans of Portsmouth be recognized is to defeat Blair for Congress.

–=≈=–

For the past eight years the democrats of Portsmouth have had absolute control of the registration of voters in this city and have used their power unscrupulously, filling the lists with fraudulent names until to-day there are on the checklists the names of over 300 men who have not the shadow of right to have them there. In ward two alone there are nearly 150 fraudulent names upon the checklist.

At each election, and especially at each state election, a number of the worst dens in the city have been colonized with individuals, many of whom had no right to vote at all in the country and none of them an iota of right to vote in this city.

We have now a new ballot law… aided by this, the republicans of Portsmouth have made up their minds that the “Toboggan Slide” and the “Welcome House” and other democratic vote factories shall not be used if they can prevent it, and that dead men and foreigners shall not swell the democratic vote in this city November 8th. …

The request for the appointment of federal supervisors of election is one of the means to that end. The request was made to a democratic judge, the names of an equal number of democrats and republicans were submitted to him…. No man cries out against any attempt to secure free and fair elections except those who wish to profit by fraudulent ones, and the howl of the Times is simply… because its party schemes for running up a fraudulent majority in this city have been detected and will be stopped….

Put that in your pipe and smoke it, and remember that on November 8th, 1892, Portsmouth will have a fair election or else some of the democratic leaders will pay dearly for their rascality. The Italian laborers upon the water works, the occupants of the chimneys and roofs of the “Toboggan Slide” and “Welcome House,” and the waiters in the Quincy house in Boston, will not vote in this city this year.

–=≈=–

Ananias Still At It

Fernando W. Hartford is the name of the ill-visaged individual who, when he found Manchester too hot to hold him a few years ago, wished to engage in his vile traffic here in this city, but was, on account of his unequaled talents as a liar, promoted from ——— to the proprietor of the Union to correspondent of that paper from this city. Anyone who wishes to know what that dash stands for should inquire of the city marshal or any member of the Manchester police force or the fire department boys. This fellow whose infamous lies in regard to Mr. Usinger were exposed in this paper appears to be excited over the republican attempt to have registration guarded and scrutinized in this city, and the lump of diseased tissue which serves him as a brain has evolved an attack upon Postmaster Sides and others in the Union Tuesday morning. With such a brain of course he is not responsible for what he writes and no one pays any attention to him except to flay him as we will do if somebody does not soon tap his head, evacuate the tumor, and then inject just a grain of common sense into the cavity. We say a grain, advisedly, an overdose of the article would be instantly fatal.

– New Hampshire Gazette

November 3, 1892

[W. Scott Smith, our editor in 1892, sold this paper to Ananias, aka Fernando Wood Hartford, in April, 1898. – The Ed.]

–=≈=–

RiverRun Bookstore Recommends …

…In Every Mirror She’s Black, by Lola Akinmade Akerstrom

Three very different black women find themselves in Sweden, and deal with very different cultural norms than they are used to. A novel with a fresh look at race relations.

–=≈=–

Readers: If you love RiverRun Bookstore—and how could you not?—please consider signing up for a membership, at riverrunbookstore.com/Patreon. We have and we hope you will, too. – The Ed.