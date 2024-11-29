Better Old News Than New Lies

The City Loses Another Suit

Judge Chase handed down his decision in the suit of John E. Rider vs. the city on Tuesday and ordered that the claim of the ex-alderman be paid. Emery and Hatch for Rider, Page for the city. There still remains one suit for the city to lose, that for the payment of the south-end fountain and we should advise the city to settle that at once. Every law suit into which the city has been drawn during the past two yearts has been lost and it seems as if our legal advice was proving rather costly for our tax-payers.

Police Court

Before Judge Batchelder, Friday, the following prisoners were arraigned: John Condon, for vagrancy, was given sixty days and costs of $6.90; Michael Monday, a tramp, was given thirty days and costs; Edward Philbrock, drunkard, was given thirty days and costs, and Fritz Shepard, the famous violinist and strolling musician, who was recently sent out of town for drunkenness, was given four months and costs.

– New Hampshire Gazette, December 1, 1892

–=≈=–

Defective Ballots? Or Voters?

The defective ballots in Massachusetts show that [Democratic] Governor [William E.] Russell owes his election not to his excessive popularity but to the excessive stupidity of a lot of republican voters.

The failure of the Homestead strikers adds another to the many list of unsuccessful struggles of labor against capital, and the folly of the men who engineered these affairs was never better illustrated than in this, for there never was a more senseless one in this country.

[Then-editor W. Scott Smith’s irregular grammar—“the many list”?—aligns well with his vague and muddled thinking. Smith is siding with Andrew Carnegie—already profiting from high tariffs—against the workers, whose wages were being cut. The Homestead strike was broken by Pinkertons and strikebreakers protected by the Pennsylvania National Guard.]

–=≈=–

Over $4,000 Found

In searching the effects of and the room occupied by Nellie Culcannon, the deceased pastry cook at the Rockingham house, stocks, bonds, bank books and money to the value of $4,000 were found concealed in the bedding.

The time is soon approaching when we must take posession of the Sandwich islands [Hawaii], or see them annexed by Great Britain or Germany. When that time comes, let us hope that no picayune democratic statesmanship will allow either of those great powers to gobble up that country.

Shearman says Cleveland did say “Damn,” and Cleveland says Shearmen is a liar. You pays your money and takes your choice.

Grover Cleveland’s manner to would-be callers has altered very much since election, and there is little doubt that he is going to prove the same Grover that disgusted nine-tenths of the democrats of the country in 1885.

Were Not Welcome

A number of the Norris Belles got hungry Thursday evening and went to Kittery with the idea of affiliating with their democratic brethren and getting a square feed. The Kittery democrats, however, did not receive them with the expected warm welcome but, on the contrary, refuseed to allow them inside Trefethen’s hall and they took back tracks for home hungry and dispirited. Their actions while in the quiet village were outrageous and the inhabitants, both democrats and republicans, are loud in their condemnation of such a crowd as our renowned Lullahs.

–=≈=–

A Little Mixed

It is understood that Haymarket square, Boston, is considered the most favorable location for the statue of Gen. Fitz John Porter. – Dover Star

A Half-Hearted Effort

Daughter—Yes, I know Mr. Staylate comes very often, but it isn’t my fault. I do everything I can to drive him away.

Old Gentleman—Fudge! I haven’t heard you sing to him once. – N.Y. Weekly

