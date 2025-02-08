13 Ways of Looking at Presidents’ Day

I.

Let us combine

Washington’s birthday

with Lincoln’s birthday

so that we can add a holiday

for the man who once

described the United States

government as “the greatest

purveyor of violence

in the world today.”

II.

There are 14 quotes

from Martin Luther King, Jr.

on his memorial in DC,

but the quote above

was not included.

III.

Are we supposed to honor

all our presidents

on Presidents’ Day?

IV.

William Henry Harrison

was our president

for 32 days,

barely enough time

to screw things up.

Lucky man.

V.

Warren G. Harding

appointed a US Army deserter

to be the first director

of the Veterans Bureau;

he proceeded to embezzle

$2 million from the veterans

whose well-being he

was responsible for.

VI.

On the other hand,

Harding was no paragon

of virtue either.

VII.

Among his many accomplishments,

John Fitzgerald Kennedy

may have slept with

Marilyn Monroe.

VIII.

Richard Nixon

was a crook.

IX.

Texas Air National Guard

pilot George W. Bush

had his wings lifted

for refusing a drug test.

X.

Should we honor

Dick “Dick” Cheney

for running the country

while “W” was president?

XI.

Donald Trump claims his

golf handicap is 2.8.

GolfNewsNet

suggests this figure

may be less than accurate.

No! Really?

XII.

Save up to 60%

on lingerie, panties & bras

at Victoria’s Secret

Presidents’ Day sale!

XIII.

On February 22nd, 1936,

retired pitcher Walter Johnson

threw a silver dollar (twice)

across the Rappahannock River,

proving that George Washington

could have done it, too.

– W.D. Ehrhart