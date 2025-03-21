Who Rules Claremont? Locals Citizens? Or Out-of-State Money?

A former Mayor of Claremont has asked us to consider covering an out-of-state corporation’s plan to build, on a one-acre site in that city, a processing facility that would handle 500 tons of construction and demolition debris daily.

We have neither the resources, nor the inclination, to comply with every such request, this case seems clear enough, and the underlying issues grave enough, that we could not resist. Besides, the former mayor’s email practically does the job for us:

“For years Acuity, an out-of-state business, has tried to get Claremont’s approval to expand its recycling operation into a transfer station for tons of construction and demolition material that would be trucked into the City daily. On multiple occasions Claremonters have said NO due to the inappropriateness of the site location and negative impact to the community. Despite this public outcry, Acuity sued the City and requested that N.H. DES [N.H. Department of Environmental Services] grant a major modification to its permit issued decades ago.

“On March 6th, N.H. DES held a hearing to gather public comment and the response was overwhelming. Over 400 people from Sullivan County attended with nearly 50 speaking in opposition, including two local teenagers who spoke eloquently against the proposal. Only Acuity representatives stood in support.

“This story has moved beyond the issue of local/regional interests versus out-of-state business interests. It is a story that is galvanizing all ages to act. Why? Because, young or old, the people of Sullivan County understand the threat that this proposed project poses to one’s quality of life. What that means may vary from person to person. What is evident among the young, is that they must act now if they are to protect their quality of life and the health of their community in the years to come.

“With a public hearing so well attended and nearly 500 individuals signing an on-line petition, interest in this from Granite Staters continues to grow.

“Additional information on this proposed project can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/say-no-to-acuity/home.

“Thank you for considering my request.

“Charlene Lovett, Former Mayor of Claremont (2016-2021)”

According to the website referenced above,

“Acuity’s proposal would result in the daily arrival of 70 trucks, transporting hazardous materials such as lead, asbestos, mercury, and PFAS through our roads, past our schools, and through our neighborhoods. This poses a significant health risk, exposing our community to poisonous substances. The proposed site would handle over 3 million pounds of imported material, located close to 400 homes and the Maple Avenue Elementary School.”

Local land-use boards threw out Acuity’s proposal because it did not meet the community’s standards. With money at stake—and money to spare—the company has devised a strategem to defy the community: It is asking N.H. DES to modify a permit, issued to a subsidiary 38 years ago, in a way that would effectively overrule the local boards.

If Acuity succeeds in Claremont, that would seem to set a precedent.

A petition in support of the town may be found at https://sites.google.com/view/say-no-to-acuity/home.

The site also has details for submitting written comments to N.H. DES, which are due March 27th.