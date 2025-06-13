Volume 269, No. 20

As we were putting this issue together, especially over the last few days, we’ve had our fingers crossed. Now we can breathe a sigh of relief. At least we got this paper mailed, distributed, and posted before the end of the world.

Who knows? Maybe we’ll get lucky and get to do another one. Might as well get started … got to do something while waiting for the Big Elevator Shoe to drop.

Click on this link and the Friday, June 13, 2025 issue of our paper will appear as if by magic.

Apparently it is de rigueur to offer samples in order to entice readers to click on things. Who are we to challenge the wisdom of The Market?

From our “Better Old News Than New Lies” department:

It has been thought necessary in Chicago to display the American flag in the public schools in the “foreign quarter” of the city—which is about three quarters of it—in order that the pupils may discover what the Stars and Stripes are like. This is in truth an odd country with an odd people.

Peter Alt, proprietor of the Arlington house at Baltimore, Md., was shot dead by his son William, aged fifteen, while beating his wife.

The body of banker Garrett, who was drowned by the sinking of his yacht, the Gleam, has been recovered.

The earl of Derby, whose seat is in the suburbs of Liverpool, Eng., is a pronounced kleptomaniac.

Boston’s school committee have voted to drop from the text books used in Boston schools “Swinton’s Outlines of the World’s History,” on account of the allusions which it contains to the subject of “indulgences” by the Roman Catholic church.