Volume 269, No. 22

Hmm… maybe we ought to try some self-promotion… . Here are a couple of excerpts from our “Better Old News Than New Lies” feature, taken from our July 19, 1888 issue:

Rev. O.D. Kimball, formerly pastor of the Baptist church in Leominster, Mass., and now of the West Newton Baptist church, has left the latter place after putting a letter of resignation in the hands of church officers. He admits that he was guilty of gross immorality with five members of his church in Leominster, who were some time ago expelled from that church for making the charges.

The house has decided to put wool on the free list, only three democrats, all northern men, voting against it. Rice and sugar, which are raised solely in the south, will continue to be heavily protected. The south is in the saddle again, unquestionably.

For more of this, and news, too, click here for a .pdf of today’s paper.