No Kings Rallies

from around the United States

June 14th, 2025

sent to me by various friends & acquaintances

proving that a significant number of Americans

still care about things like democracy,

the Constitution, law & justice,

fairness, tolerance, decency, honesty,

kindness, caring, and all the other virtues

so sadly lacking in too many of those

who govern our country,

and in those who support them.

We cannot, however, allow June 14th to be a once-and-done event. We must find the courage to make our actions equal our words. Each time each of us has a decision to make—be it large or small, together or alone—we must try to make the right choice.

The future of this nation,

and indeed of the world,

depends on what we do

and don’t do.

W. D. Ehrhart