Mon, July 28

2012—Three elderly troublemakers infiltrate Oak Ridge, Tenn. and spill blood on its nuclear weapons plant.

2006—Storm winds drop the partially-renovated steeple of North Church onto Pleasant Street in Portsmouth.

1967—Gov. Reagan signs a gun control bill 87 days after armed Black Panthers visit the Calif. State House.

1945—A B-25 hits the Empire State Building; six floors burn, 13 die, 26 are injured. Among them: elevator operator Betty Oliver. The cable of the elevator evacuating her snaps; it plummets 80 stories. She survives that, too.

1945—A kamikaze biplane sinks the “tin can” USS Callaghan off Okinawa.

1942—USS YP-422 is commissioned in Neponset, Mass. It’s briefly commanded by Lieut. L. Ron Hubbard.

1932—GIs under Gen. MacArthur, including six tanks under Maj. George S. Patton, drive the “Bonus Expeditionary Force”—20,000 hungry World War I vets—out of Washington D.C., killing two in the process.

1919—Chicago is engulfed by a race riot in which the Hamburg Athletic Club plays a leading role. Its president: future Mayor Richard J. Daley.

1914—Austria-Hungary attacks Serbia, getting WW I underway.

1835—As King Louis Philippe reviews the Guard in Paris, Guiseppe Fieschi’s 25-barrelled “infernal machine” fires 400 projectiles: 18 die, the King gets a scratch. Guiseppe’s head later drops into the guillotine’s basket.