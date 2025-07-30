Aiding Israel Today Violates U.S. Law

To the Editor:

From 1967 to 1986, Senator William Proxmire (D-Wisc.) gave 3,211 speeches on the Senate floor, tirelessly urging ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crime of Genocide. According to Proxmire:

“This is one senator who believes that ratification is not only patriotic, but also good foreign policy and a moral imperative.”

The U.S. Senate finally ratified the Genocide Convention on February 19, 1986. Subsequently, The Proxmire Act, officially the Genocide Convention Implementation Act of 1987, was signed by President Ronald Reagan on November 4, 1988, making genocide a federal crime.

In his remarks at the signing, Reagan stated: “We gather today to bear witness to the past and learn from its awful example, and to make sure that we’re not condemned to relive its crimes.”

Yet tragically, the United States has often failed to fulfill its obligations under this treaty. In her Pulitzer Prize-winning 2002 book, A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide, diplomat and government official Samantha Power writes:

“No U.S. President has ever made genocide prevention a priority, and no U.S. President has ever suffered politically for his indifference to its occurrence. It is thus no coincidence that genocide rages on.”

Today, there is a near-consensus among Holocaust and genocide scholars that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

In the words of Jewish Israeli genocide expert Raz Segal: “Can I name someone whose work I respect who does not think it is genocide? No, there is no counterargument that takes into account all the evidence.”

Segal cites explicit statements of genocidal intent, mass killing of civilians, deliberately destroying life-sustaining conditions, and the systematic targeting of civilian infrastructure.

However, credible evidence of genocide is being met with U.S. denial, UN vetoes, and sanctions against investigators. Our nation is falling short of Senator Proxmire’s vision. To fulfill our legal and moral obligations, the United States must lead in defending Palestinians against the crime of genocide.

Terry Hansen

Milwaukee, Wisc.

Terry:

You have to admire a guy who, after winning a special election to fill out the term of his deceased predecessor, had the guts to call Joseph McCarthy a “disgrace to Wisconsin, to the Senate, and to America.” It’s a shame he’s not here to straighten out some—a lot of—today’s Democrats.

The Editor

–=≈=–

Can’t Christians Be a Little More Christian?

Dear Editor:

There is an evil, horrific genocide going on. It began in 1948 with the Nakba and has been unfolding ever since. This is the beginning of their final act, equal to the Holocaust. It is part of the plan for the West to own or control the Middle East and all its resources, including oil and gas etc. In the 20th-21st centuries, Israel served as its Trojan Horse. During the Middle Ages, the Crusades served that purpose.

The West has believed in its superiority to other peoples throughout the globe since the Middle Ages and has been plundering ever since. The West must acknowledge this and realign its thinking: All are created equal. The U.S. must initiate policies that reflect our founding values and live up to them.

Mutual respect can begin to realign humanity toward Peace.

Genevieve Harris-Fraser

Orange, Mass.

Genevieve:

Remember 2016, when the media’s talking heads endlessly discussed whether voters took Trump literally or seriously. Using that same metric, our increasingly “Christian” government takes its religion neither literally or seriously. It’s just a fig leaf for white nationalism.

The Editor

–=≈=–

When Does Mar-a-Lago Get Raided?

Dear Editor:

My granddaughter, Sarah, just graduated high school. She’s a good student, raised by two “mothers” who have given her a bright future. When Sarah was a toddler, her mother worked in a local school. “Maria” was hired as nanny-caretaker. She became Sarah’s second mother. After Sarah started school, Maria continued visiting weekly, as a job, housecleaning for my daughter. She also visited on holidays, not as a job, but a family member.

Today, Maria stays in her apartment, afraid to drive to housecleaning work. She’s afraid to walk to local markets, because ICE agents are posted on the corner. After living here for over 20 years, she’s returning to Mexico. Her departure breaks our hearts; we’re losing part of our family.

Grandchildren grow up and often move away. Now it’s Nanny’s turn, but not her choice. Trump’s cruel deportations dismember our family, and disintegrate our community.

That just ain’t right.

Stop the kidnappings.

Close the internment camps.

Restore due process.

Freeze ICE!

Bruce Joffe

Piedmont, Calif.

Bruce:

It’s a story being repeated millions of times across the country. Meanwhile, crops are starting to rot in the fields. In addition to being cruel, it’s all just so stupid.

The Editor

–=≈=–

The Granite State and Plantations

Dear Editor:

Last week Gov. Ayotte published an opinion piece patting herself and the Republican controlled Legislature on the back for passing a balanced budget for all of New Hampshire, protecting the most vulnerable and living within our means. Unfortunately, this is misleading on all counts.

First, the New Hampshire Constitution requires that the State pass a balanced budget. So, by doing so, Gov. Ayotte and the Legislature simply obeyed the law. Second, this budget does not protect the most vulnerable. It reduces Medicaid availability, reduces housing support, reduces child protection, reduces support for the University System, provides more funding for education vouchers while damaging public education, and reduces revenues and downshifts costs to local property owners and renters. Third, living within one’s means actually means that a family, business or government does not spend more than it has, but it also means not spending less than is within your means to properly support your family, employees or citizens. Harm is done to all these people when you spend either too much or too little to meet their needs. Considering that New Hampshire is the fifth wealthiest state in the country, our tax structure is designed to protect the most wealthy, while placing a greater burden on low and middle-income residents. By having a budget that downshifts state responsibilities and costs to local communities, resulting in increased regressive local property taxes which are paid for by homeowners, businesses and renters, the State policy promotes the wealthy avoiding paying their fair share, and forgoes providing necessary services and programs.

If the Governor and the Republican legislature truly believe in “living within our means,” they would craft a budget that actually reflects the real means and needs of the entire State, and provide the revenue that is well within the means of the State’s population. It would mean that we would not be the State providing the least amount of State support for both higher and local public education than any state in the nation. It would mean that we are truly meeting the needs of all of New Hampshire as the Governor claimed.

Hon. Rich DiPentima

Portsmouth, N.H.

Rich:

Until 2020, the smallest state in New England was named “Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.” To better reflect the implications of our state budget, we propose adding “and Plantations” to New Hampshire’s name. Our tax structure and our budgets assure that Granite Staters who are not filthy rich, toil, to one degree or another, to support those who are.

The Editor

–=≈=–

A Gruesome Stock Tip

To the Editor:

RFK, Jr. announced on April 11th, in a speech to the FDA staff, that multiple efforts are underway to allow for more use of “alternative medicines,” defined as those therapies that have not been proven to work and be safe. These alternative therapies rely upon advocacy and testimony, the kind of “evidence” that is now rampant on the internet. Legitimate new treatments can indeed come initially from someone’s idea or observation, but those ideas require that they be subject to proof. Testimony is not proof. Demonstration of proof requires a disciplined process of randomized statistical analysis along with chemical and biological procedures that assure plausibility and safety. The FDA and several protective statutes were created over a hundred years ago because of the rampant and dangerous marketing of “patent” medicines that caused harm and were useless for their claimed benefits.

Our species has carefully observed nature for millennia, and over that time, our “wise grandmothers” have accrued observations to know what might make a sick person feel better and what seems not to work. The problem was that our placebo response is so powerful that 60 percent of people will respond positively even when there is no biological benefit. In 19th century America “patent medicines” were advertised and sold in traveling medicine shows, newspapers and catalogs, claiming to cure baldness, tuberculosis, cancer and dozens of human maladies. They claimed secret formulas and included addictive substances such as opium, alcohol, cocaine, caffeine, etc. Their marketing featured testimonials, pseudoscientific jargon and patriotic or religious imagery. The FDA, along with various congressional statutes, began to fight back against this chaos about a hundred years ago. RFK, Jr. is now demonstrating a willingness to allow unproven (snake oil) treatments to have less oversight or proof of safety and efficacy. People will continue to have the medical freedom to ingest horse worm ivermectin or even bleach. But they should not do so without having actual and reliable facts, not “alternative” facts.

In 2019 RFK, Jr. advised the government of Samoa not to vaccinate against measles. As a result, 83 people died of measles, 72 of which were children under the age of five. This administration has appointed several cabinet level people who are not competent for their positions. RFK, Jr.’s complete lack of any medical expertise demonstrates the risk to our quality of life. The only winners from this administration’s attack upon medical knowledge and research will be those who manufacture body bags.

Don Albertson

Portsmouth, N.H.

Don:

It’s tempting to think that once the body count gets high enough, we’ll undergo a course correction and some of these crackpots will be brought to justice. Such thoughts are merely a lingering vestige, though, of having been born in the middle of the previous century. Before that ever happens, some jerk will nominate the Brain Worm Kid for the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

The Editor

–=≈=–

Point of a Gun

To the Editor:

Hear ye, hear ye! Now comes a new permanent federal bureau designed to end freedom of speech and freedom of association as we know it. Backed by billions in Oligarch cash and guided by their 2025 Manifesto, a cadre of powerful brokers now run the show. Sorry President Trump, you and your team of flying monkeys are merely pulling the levers of a mighty machine you didn’t create!

Or something like that.

David Byrne of Talking Heads fame got it right when he shouted, “This ain’t no party, this ain’t no disco, this ain’t no fooling around.” Not when thousands of allegedly loyal Americans are willing to dress up like Ninja Turtles and hit the street for the thrill of knocking the stuffing out of their neighbours. They are America’s Brown Shirts, turncoats seduced by ICE and DHS money and led into battle by an Evil Queen. Thank you, Congress, for appropriating 29-billion dollars to hire 10,000 more of them. Right neighbourly!

We know this administration is incapable of limiting its bodysnatching to brown folks with criminal records—it’s already a matter of record they cannot. Soon, powered by the massive infrastructure Congress has funded, the administration will feel free to “disappear” anyone opposing its policies. Politicians, business leaders, activists, you and me—the chokehold will be complete. For real!

Homework Assignment: Suggest one good way to stop it.

Rick Littlefield

Barrington, N.H.

Rick:

Q: Who knew there were so many closeted sadists in this country?

A: #47.

The only thing we see stopping this juggernaut is a lot of third degree burns. Americans used to be smart enough to take their hand off a hot stove without undue delay. These days, not so much.

The Editor

–=≈=–

Trump’s Foreign Aid Nightmare

To the Editor:

Five hundred metric tons of American grown food that was to feed 1.5 million starving children in foreign countries will soon be incinerated by the Trump administration. Millions of people, many children, will die of malnutrition because Trump wants supreme control. This issue is time sensitive. Here are some concerns about Trump’s foreign policy:

Humanitarian • People are starving to death when the U.S.A. can help without harming anyone.

International Shame • The world watches as Trump starves children.

Reasonable Demand • The Strong can and must help the weak.

Moral Imperative • Feed the hungry.

Stop food • Support terrorists.

Save food • Win friends.

Soft Diplomacy • Trump rejects.

Uneconomic • Wastes $800,000 to buy the food and costs $130,000 to incinerate it.

Hurt Americans • Wastes food that American farmers grew.

Hurts Future Farmers • U.S. government will not buy their product in the future.

Bad Example • When a strong U.S.A. ignores death others may do so as well.

Mean Spirited • It is savage to starve children to make a political point.

Unamerican (1) • As a nation we care about people.

Unamerican (2) • Americans don’t starve children.

Bad Politics • You don’t make international allies by starving children.

The list could continue; however, if I haven’t made my point by now, there is no reason to keep going. We need a by-partisan way to help those in need.

J. Michael Atherton

Dover N.H.

J. Michael:

Do you think the Founding Fathers—so often invoked by the GOP of old—could ever have imagined the U.S.A. burning food by the ton? Oh, wait a minute—George Washington told New Hampshire’s own General John Sullivan to do just that. He did it, and hundreds of Iroquois starved to death. Empire-building ain’t pretty.

That was then, this is now—but burning food is still grotesque. Perhaps, though, not quite as grotesque as the charade of using mercs to “distribute aid,” then murdering those who try to get it.

The Editor

–=≈=–

Fiscal Shenanigans Amid the Chaos

To the editors:

Taco tariffs; deportation of legal immigrants and even U.S. Citizens; disregard for the “rule of law”; SCOTUS decisions that ignore and defy the U.S. Constitution; DOGE decimation of government agencies; elimination of healthcare for millions of people and food subsidies for millions of children; sending U.S. planes to bomb a foreign country; the dollar losing more than 10 percent of its value in the first six months of Trump’s term; increasing the national debt by an additional 3.3 TRILLION dollars to provide additional tax breaks for the ultra-rich; et cetera. Trump and his supporters have provided a wealth of news to cover. It’s no wonder that what has happened has overshadowed what may be Trump’s primary goal. Consider the following:

Almost immediately upon being elected, Trump and his family launched cryptocurrency ventures, and immediately two huge players in the crypto world deposited nearly a half a billion dollars in the new Trump funds.

Trump used seized cryptocurrency funds to establish a “Federal Cryptocurrency Reserve” (without naming who or what the reserve benefits).

Trump installed his sycophantic followers in the DOJ and SEC, who subsequently fired or reassigned the officials who investigated cybercurrency funds being used for criminal activities.

Trump cajoled legislators to pass the GENIUS act which purports to provide oversight and establish rules for cybercurrency activities (but fails on both counts and instead helps to legitimize their activities).

Trump-appointed personnel rescind a rule so that now any FDIC insured institution (like the bank where you have your checking and savings accounts) can invest deposited funds in historically high-risk cryptocurrency funds without having to receive advance authorization.

What could the current administration’s rationale be for all this chaos? In the leadup to WWII, in Germany, the value of the currency got so worthless that people with wheelbarrows of it could not buy a loaf of bread. This resulted in the German government recalling the currency and issuing a new currency. Could this be the undisclosed, secret goal of the Trump administration? Is the current administration working to devalue the dollar so that it can cancel the dollar and convert the country over to Trump stablecoin cryptocurrency? This may sound like a wacky conspiracy theory, but so has much of Trump’s agenda—until he has made it happen with Executive Orders. Wake up Americans!

Paul Cully

Dover, N.H.

Paul:

If cryptocurrency were not a scam, Trump and his gang would not even bother with it.

The Editor

–=≈=–

A Lethal Flood of Arms

To the Editor:

The very tragic loss of life due to severe flooding in Texas is truly sad news. Dozens of people were swept away, including many young children at a camp along the river banks.

There has been attention to the weather forecasts and emergency warnings given but the bottom line is that this was an “Act of Nature.”

Sadly, another tragic chain of events has led to thousands of children being maimed or dying, because they are in Gaza. The difference is that this is a manmade disaster for those children, as the War between Israel and Hamas continues. Talks are being held but weaponry and other support continue to keep the bloodshed going. This is a manmade disaster, with complex causes, but fueled by U.S. munitions among others.

This is a flood that could cease… it’s human driven. My comment is not politically driven; it’s a moral imperative: Stop killing children!

Beth McCarthy

Tamworth, N.H.

Beth:

That Texas flood was a harbinger. As the rural NPR stations go silent, and the Weather Service gets privatized… .

You’re right about Gaza, of course. The prospects for getting the current bunch of goons to stop killing children seem remote, but that is no reason not to loudly and steadily demand that it stop.

The Editor

–=≈=–

Free Parking for Residents

To the Editor:

I am encouraged by Mayor McEachern’s focus on finding parking benefits for residents.

However, a free 15-minute pass for residents will not make much difference to most of us. Also, to hear downtown businesses complain that not enough residents are shopping in downtown businesses is somewhat surprising. What have these businesses done so far to address this issue? Have these businesses for example considered validating parking tickets for customers, which would be a welcome customer benefit?

I am still personally convinced that a robust public transportation system in Portsmouth would have the biggest impact on the parking issue, and would encourage residents to visit downtown businesses. It would be a better solution than building another car-magnet (a 3rd parking garage). Residents using public transit would not need parking in downtown and this would also benefit downtown businesses.

If, however, we only focus on the parking issue, let us institute free parking for Portsmouth residents at either all normal parking meters or at our two parking garages. That would be a true resident benefit.

So, if we are serious about this issue, instead of looking for excuses to reject it, let us instead figure out how to make it happen.

Peter Somssich

Portsmouth, N.H.

–=≈=–

The Lone Protestor

To the Editors:

Thank you for publishing (May 30th) the photo of the woman holding the “Humanity Has Failed Palestine” sign in Market Square, along with the comment, “the loneliest vigil in America.” Have seen her there many times. Am told she comes every day. Only spoke to her once, when I thanked her and told her we (my wife and I) support her. She is a steady, blazing candle, and it is comforting to know she is there. But there is the wind.

William Trently

Stratham, N.H.

–=≈=–

Obliged to Speak Up

To the Editor:

I haven’t written a Letter-to the Editor in some time but now I feel an obligation to publicly say that I find most everything Trump and his acolytes are doing is wrong for the country and the world.

I don’t want to live in a predominantly white, Christian nation. I don’t want to be pulled off the street for no reason with no subsequent assurance that I will receive legal due process. If I get pregnant or have a child that needs surgery, I would like the decision to be mine and the child’s and our doctor.

Trump lies constantly. We are our brothers and sisters keepers. We are a diverse country. We do need scientific research. I’ve lost trust that I’m getting accurate information from his administration about health, climate change, immigration, foreign policy and foreign conflicts, to name a few issues.

While I empathize with those who believe that the country needs major reforms, I think Trump, Congress, and his followers have gone way too far. Very sadly, Congress has passed Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” with little opposition from Republican members.

I learned in school that the Constitution and the law are for us all, but I’m afraid that’s not true today.

Judy Ullman

Durham, N.H.

–=≈=–

Ominous Prescience

To the editor:

﻿I read the Declaration of Independence on the 4th of July, and certain lines seemed ominously prescient. Here are a few:

• Whenever any form of government becomes destructive … It is the right of the people to alter or abolish it and institute a new government.

• He has made judges dependent on his will alone…

• He has sent hither swarms of officers to harass our people…

• He has affected to render the military independent of and superior to civil power…

• [He has deprived] us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury…

• [He has transported] us beyond seas to be tried for pretended offenses…

• [He has] … destroyed the lives of our people…

• He has transport[ed] large armies of foreign mercenaries to compleat the works of death, desolation, and tyranny…

• He has excited domestic insurrection amongst us…

• A prince, whose character is thus marked by every act, which may define a tyrant, is unfit to be ruler of a free people…

At least our forefathers knew how to fight back.

Barnabas Umbrage

Portsmouth, N.H.

–=≈=–

It’s Greed, Hiding Behind Hype

To the editor:

Donald Trump has been described as an iconoclast, a unique political leader who has transformed the Republican Party from a coalition representing the interests of the rich to a populist, working class movement. It is certainly true that he has generated a cultish MAGA base that has given him ironclad control over the Party. He has promised his disaffected base strict immigration control, defense of traditional religious values, and prosperity for the working and middle classes. Trump has claimed that he is MAGA’s “retribution” against economic and cultural elites.

Although Trump claims to advocate populist positions, analysis of his second term policies and his “Big, Beautiful” budget bill indicate an agenda that is less populist and more traditionally Republican. Many of his policies are closely aligned with proposals contained in Project 2025, a publication of the conservative Heritage Foundation. Project 2025 was written as an agenda for Trump’s second term and conventional Republican provisions are at its core. It calls for shrinking the size of the federal government, especially the Civil Service. Spending cuts are proposed for all agencies except for defense and Homeland Security. Social services such as Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security are especially targeted for reductions. Tax cuts focusing on the rich are called for as a means for stimulating economic growth. One of the most prominent proposals in Project 2025 calls for the establishment of a “unitary executive” which would establish a strong presidency with complete control over agencies in the executive branch.

Trump’s 2025 budget is designed to implement several of these priorities. It provides large tax benefits to the rich, preserving and increasing the cuts provided to the wealthy in the 2017 budget. Although touted by Republicans as providing tax relief for the working class, the bill contains few advantages for them. To help pay for tax cuts for the rich, the bill reduces spending on social services for the poor such as Medicaid, ACA health insurance subsidies, and food assistance provided under the SNAP program. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that this bill will decrease the incomes of the poor by four percent while increasing the incomes of the wealthy by two percent. In this respect, it is truly a reverse Robin Hood bill that helps pay for tax cuts to the rich with benefit reductions for the poor. It increases an already wide economic gap between elites and the working and middle classes. The bill also grants Trump increased authority to reorganize and reduce the size of federal agencies.

How can the contradiction between Trump’s populist rhetoric and his budget priorities favoring the wealthy be explained? The answer can be found in Trump’s egotism. He does not ascribe to any coherent ideology. He is neither a populist nor traditional Republican. He is a toxic narcissist who seeks out power in the service of his ego with no loyalty to a set of beliefs and values beyond self-aggrandizement. Trump will adopt any position that he perceives to be of benefit to him. Trump exploited working class resentments through demagoguery to create a cult-like base. He then leveraged the loyalty of his base to control the Republican Party. Subsequently, he used his command of the Party to consolidate and strengthen his presidential power, reward billionaire cronies and act out his sophomoric fantasies on a global stage. He cares nothing about the welfare of his base, nor does he have any fealty to conservative values, but he will use both to seek power and the gratification that his ego demands. Trump is a dangerous man in a powerful position. His continuance in the presidency does not bode well for the republic and he must be resisted by all legal means possible.

Robert D. Russell, Ph.D.

Harrisburg, Pa.

Robert:

The hole we’re in would not be so deep if our schools held critical thinking skills to be as essential as math and English. The teaching environment is already hazardous in our underfunded school systems, though. Giving students any more license to challenge authority and who would want to teach?

The Editor

–=≈=–

You Get What You Pay For

To the Editor:

The easiest way to turn a democracy into a dictatorship or one-party state without bloodshed is to corrupt a country’s supreme court. Unfortunately, this is happening here.

This court has said the president can ignore laws which made agencies independent. It has said judges can enforce the Constitution only in their state. It has allowed people to be deported without giving them a hearing even after telling the administration people must have hearing before deporting them. They have overruled judges without holding hearings. They have done almost all of this in secret without hearings or letting the public know who voted for their rulings.

Repeatedly, lower courts have ruled that this administration is likely to lose a case and ordered a stop to its actions while the case is being held. This is to prevent harm to those contesting the action. Equally repeatedly, the Supreme Court has overruled these courts and said the administration can continue its damaging actions until the case formally goes before it. Even if it rules in a year or more the president exceeded his authority, the damage will have been done. Effectively, the court is letting the president ignore the Constitution for as long as possible without making formal rulings.

These actions have made Congress and the courts inferior to the presidency. This Trump court is not working for the American people or protecting the Constitution. They are protecting President Trump at the expense of the Constitution. This is how democracy dies.

Walter Hamilton

Portsmouth, N.H.

Walter:

Is it any wonder that the filthy rich want to bolster the system that made them filthy rich in the first place?

The question is, when will the rest of us get our… stuff together and exert the power of our numbers?

The Editor

–=≈=–

The Opposite of a Mash Note

Dear Editor,

The last time I wrote to you was to castigate you for ignoring the genocide in Gaza. I think that letter was published but I didn’t get a chance to see it or your reply since I took ill and spent the next four weeks in the hospital.

So now I have re-upped my subscription and what do I behold: a witty put down of Trump, very witty indeed by Steven Fowle and a bunch of articles on other subjects but nary a word on the continuing slaughter in Gaza in which Israel is now luring starving Palestinians to aid centers and then shooting them down when they appear. They have already murdered 100,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, including 50,000 children killed or injured (UNICEF) and turned Gaza into a smoldering ruin.

This is also true of the next issue, the current one. Again more advice to the Democrats: get rid of your leadership and pretend once more you’re on the side of workers, the better to keep them in a fog as the U.S. commits terrorism such as the recent Iran strike, maintains over 1,000 bases around the world, overthrows governments by cunning or force and gives lip service to gay and human rights while actually violating them every day.

The evil of Israel and its Israeli Defense Force (IDF) is beyond belief unless you have studied the Nazi Holocaust. Many of the same techniques the Nazis used prior to the extermination camps have been carried out by the self-proclaimed Jewish state with one possible exception: the Nazi troops who carried out exterminations were burdened with what they had done and had to be replaced by more industrial means (like Auschwitz) whereas the reports from Gaza by Israeli papers indicate that the IDF troops revel in shooting children and civilians and, whereas the Nazis kept their atrocities from the German people, the Israel government does not and has a majority supporting their genocidal acts.

During the Nazi Holocaust Jewish organizations, led or influenced by Zionists, hushed up the Holocaust and prevented it from being widely publicized. The reason: they were in negotiation with the Nazi’s who in return for their silence would save the Zionist top leaders and a few thousand Jews who could emigrate to Palestine. The fate of the mass of Jews who were being deported to the camps did not concern them. They acted as agents of Nazi propaganda minimizing the harm being done to European Jewry in every country they were in and sabotaging the international boycott against German goods which had a good chance of putting Hitler out of business before the Holocaust could occur. Thus when American troops liberated concentration camps they were amazed at what they found.

No effort was made to bomb the rail lines to the camps with the Jewish “leaders’” assent. They helped prevent immigration to the U.S. and Britain because they wanted all Jews to go to Israel and fight the Arabs, who were the original inhabitants of that land. With this as the only option many Jews rejected going to such a place despite the Hitler threat. Hitler and the Zionists had similar views of the so-called “Jewish problem,” namely that Jews were an excrescence in any country except Israel and had to be deported. When deportation failed Hitler ordered their extermination.

I was looking at the Northcountry Chronicle available on your website. That paper appears to have constant coverage of the genocide in Gaza. Why doesn’t the New Hampshire Gazette have anywhere near such coverage? Is it so you won’t embarrass the Democratic Party most of whose politicians and officials (not just the DNC) vote to send more and more arms to Israel to be used against the Palestinian people, Lebanon and Iran?

In the next to last issue you feature a front page article suggesting to the Dems what they must do to save their party, which is in the s***ter. Nowhere does it mention their role in the genocide. In my opinion the Democratic Party should disband itself in shame making way for a real second party led by rights activists and unionists, a labor party.

Ultimately that’s the only way to stop Trump and Trumpism; although the Dems may resurge during the mid terms due to voter disgust with Trump and the Republicans the voters will soon grow weary of the Dems once they experience, again, their war-mongering, genocidal, anti-union ways, not to mention their attacks on free speech.

You told me that in response to my original letter you agreed that covering the genocide was important; but you have not made it an important part of your paper. You reminded me that readers should not be choosing what subjects appear in the Gazette. Fine. But an ongoing genocide in our time rises above such reasonable concerns.

Sincerely,

Roger Rudenstein

Durham, N.H.

Roger:

There seems to be some confusion here. That is understandable. Allow us to explain.

“The Northcountry Chronicle” is not a separate newspaper. It is a term we have long used to refer to a column within this newspaper. Years later, when we created our website, we assigned that column its own location on that website.

For some years now we have been publishing, in the paper, and online, the work of W.D. Ehrhart. At first we consistently did so under the heading “Northcountry Chronicle.” We still use that heading online because doing so features his work more prominently in that medium. On paper, we have used it less consistently.

W.D. Ehrhart has been steadily lambasting Israel for its war crimes against the Palestinians. We have been publishing that work, both online, and on paper.

We hope this helps. Thanks for renewing your subscription.

The Editor