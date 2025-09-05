Volume 269, No. 26

The times, they are confusing. In this fortnight’s papers, we try to make sense of such things as a Fox “News” reporter asking the guy who, despite a literally Gargantuan litany of disqualifications, is generally accepted to currently be president, “How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?”

Along with a host of more up-to-date news, we included healthy dose old news. We find it helps to keep things in perspective.

