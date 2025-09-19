Turning Seventy-five

It isn’t that I fear

growing older—such things as fear,

reluctance or desire

play no part at all

except as light and shadow sweep a hillside

on a Sunday afternoon,

astonishing the eye but passing on

at sunset with the land

still unchanged: the same rocks,

the same trees, tall grass gently drifting—

merely that I do not understand

how my age has come to me

or what it means.

It’s almost like some small

forest creature one might find

outside the door some frosty autumn morning,

tired, lame, uncomprehending,

almost calm.

You want to stroke its fur,

pick it up, mend the leg and send it

scampering away—but something

in its eyes says, “No,

this is how I live, and how I die.”

And so, a little sad, you let it be.

Later when you look,

the thing is gone.

And just like that these

seventy-five years

have come and gone,

and I do not understand at all

why I see an old gray-haired man

inside the mirror when a small

boy still lives inside this body

wondering

what causes laughter, why

nations go to war, who paints the startling

colors of the rainbow on a gray vaulted sky,

and when I will be old enough

to know.

– W.D. Ehrhart

W.D. Ehrhart is a retired Master Teacher of History & English, and author of a Vietnam War memoir trilogy published by McFarland. His latest book of poetry, which includes the above, is titled, Smart Fish Don’t Bite. It can be ordered directly from Moonstone Arts Center, the publisher, at https://tinyurl.com/5f82utt9.