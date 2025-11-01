Where the Money Is

Perhaps the most lucrative office in the national government, next to the presidency itself, is the clerkship of the supreme court at Washington. It yields an annual income in fees of from $25,000 to $40,000. – New York Evening World [That would be $852,568 to $1,364,109 in today’s debased currency. – The Ed.]

The New Hampshire Gazette, November 1, 1888

At Pittsburg, Pa., about the middle of October, Miss Virginia Knox, a young American woman of considerable wealth, was married to Count Di Montcalleri. The couple were expelled from a hotel in Paris on Oct. 29th., the “nobleman” having scandalized the other inmates of the house by beating his bride brutally, her screams arousing the whole house.

Mrs. Dr. Strode, of Bernadotte, is the widest-awake, most enthusiastic and brainy politician in Fulton county. And yet she can’t vote! – Lewiston (Ill.) Democrat.

The first attempt in this country to record a public speech by means of the phonograph was made at a democratic rally in Orange, N.Y., the other day. The phonograph did not burst, and at the conclusion of the performance it was found to be duly loaded with nonsense about the tariff.

While testing a rope fire escape at the Monongahela house in Pittsburg, Pa., Oct. 31st, the rope broke, and three boys, James McClure, John Duddy and Daniel Neagle, all about fifteen years old, were precipitated from the fifth story to the pavement, a distance of seventy feet. McClure and Duddy fell head foremost and were killed instantly. Neagle had both arms and legs broken and will die. The agent of the fire escape, E.C. Wilson of Zanesville, Ohio, who hired the boys to come down the escape, paying them five cents each, was arrested pending the coroner’s investigation.

Middleton, N.Y., Nov. 4th – A number of boys to-day took a hand car of the Ontario & Western R.R. from the switch out on the main line. While going down a heavy grade near Sands station the car became unmanageble [sic] on account of the high rate of speed, and finally jumped the track. One boy named McGalloway had his head cut off, and another was fatally injured.

Last evening a noted Concord character named John Flagg died from a dose of opium at a hotel in West Manchester where he had been stopping for the past few weeks with a female companion named Carrie Emmons. A large sum of money which he was supposed to possess is missing. The Emmons woman is under arrest.

The thirteen whale ships previously reported as being held by ice in the Arctic ocean, are fifteen miles southeast from Herald island, instead of being twenty miles north of it. This makes their position a little better than first announced, but still very bad. [Herald Island lies about 400 miles northwest of the Bering Strait. – The Ed.]

A New York despatch of Nov. 1st says: “The police canvass of the registered vote has been completed, and as a result, 750 warrants have been obtained for the arrest of persons voting illegally registered. The warrants were on Superintendent Murray’s desk this morning, stacked three feet high. More have been applied for, and it is estimated that the number will probably reach a thousand.”

The milkmen who supply the wants of the people of this city in their line, on the 1st. inst. put the jackscrews under the price, and raised it to six cents a quart, from five cents. [Adjusted for inflation and unit of measure, that’s a jump from $6.84 a gallon to $8.20—nearly twice the cost today. – The Ed.]

A Small Riot

Last evening a crowd of Portsmouth democrats were engaged in celebrating by a parade the “victory” of their party, and were evidently intent on quarrelling with the republican paraders. They finally succeeded, for when the republican procession was on Deer street, the others waited until the Winchester Guards had passed, and then drew across the street ahead of the rest of the paraders. This of course made trouble; the Winchesters turned back to the aid of their assailed friends, and torches, tin horns and broomhandles were freely used until the police quelled the disturbance. Several persons are reported to have received cuts and bruises, but the most serious thing about the affair was the display of democratic intolerance and lawlessness. [Cleveland, the Republican, defeated Harrison in Portsmouth, 1,510 to 972, but lost the Election. – The Ed.]

Two of our police had occasion to arrest a drunken man yesterday afternoon on Congress street, and their treatment of the unfortunate fellow, as described by witnesses, bordered on brutality. The prisoner was so overcome by liquor that he had little control of himself, and in their endeavor to keep him up and bear him along, kicked and struck him repeatedly and with such force as to arouse the indignation of those who saw the outrage. Not content with the abuse they administered to the person of the individual they were arresting, they shocked the ears of all hearers by their profane and abusive expressions.

Police Court

James Stewart and Martin Daley, two hard looking tramps, were assessed $9.90 each, for drunkenness. Brentwood in default of payment.

One James Lowery was recently arrested in Saco, Me., and taken to Boston, on a charge of having been concerned in the robbery of Maynard’s jewelry store on Brattle square, Boston. The robbery was as odd in its inception as it was bold in execution. Maynard went to lunch in the middle of the day, Oct. 16th, locking his store. The instant he was out of sight two men in workmen’s dress appearance [sic], one covering the show window with whitewash, and the other by means of a step-ladder entered the store by the transom over the door; and when Mr. Maynard returned after a half hour’s absence he found the place cleared of goods valued at several thousand dollars. Another man, Peter Drohan, has been arrested for being concerned in the robbery, and Robert Tate for receiving part of the stolen goods, which have been recovered.

George M. Conarre of Philadelphia is to have erected at Bald Head Cliff, Ogunquit, Wells, a summer cottage to cost $10,000. He must be a newspaperman; ordinary people call dwellings costing $10,000 houses.

Sailmaker John A. Long has been sentenced to six months confinement to his ship, the Richmond, and a reprimand, for drunkenness.

Lieut. Nelson T. Hammond has been suspended for three years, on half of waiting-orders pay, for trickery in connection with his examination as a member of the torpedo class.

The New Hampshire Gazette, November 8, 1888

Laconia, N.H., Nov. 11 — At daybreak this morning a life sized figure was discovered suspended from the Democratic flag line suspended across Bank square, attached to which was a placard bearing the words: “So die all traitors.” The affair created a profound sensation, and was the topic of universal discussion among all classes during the day.

London, Nov. 12 — Three thousand socialists met in Hyde Park yesterday to observe the anniversary of the execution of the Chicago anarchists, and to denounce the suppression of free speech in Trafalgar square.

It is reported that a Market street fruit dealer won three hats and $500 in money, on the result of the presidential election.

Why They Stopped

A few republicans on Thursday evening about nine o’clock commenced to fire a salute from a small cannon, on a piece of land on Christian Shore outside the compact part of the city, which they had permission to occupy. They had fired five or six rounds when a navy yard iron-plater named Goodrich appeared, and demanded that the firing instantly cease, on pain of his displeasure, which he would manifest in the most violent manner. Finding that the firing would proceed in spite of all this, he then stated that a lady living in a house not a long distance away was very ill, and that the noise disturbed her greatly. On this reason being advanced, the firing ceased.

The New Hampshire Gazette, November 15, 1888

Our thanks to the Portsmouth Athenaeum, holder of the newspapers from which the items above were excerpted. – The Ed.