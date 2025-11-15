Editor on Editor Violence

HARTFORD, CONN., Nov. 16 – Dr. Birdsall, editor of the Hartford Telegram, was cowhided tonight by Allen Willey and L.P. Smith of the Sunday Globe, in return for a long article in the Telegram accusing the Globe of blackmailing operations. The punishment was inflicted with rawhide, chiefly about the head and face. After the assault, Birdsall drew a pistol and fired in their direction.

KANSAS CITY, MO., Nov. 15 – The bodies of five witnesses whose testimony convicted Walker, the Bald Knob leader, of murder, were found hung to a tree on Barn Creek this morning. The entire district is again terrified.

KEENE, N.H., Nov 14. – Sumner C. Foster, bookkeeper for the Impervious Package company, has been missing since November 6th. He went to Charlestown, N.H., to vote, and returned on Tuesday afternoon. On stepping off the train he remarked that he thought he would go to Boston. Nothing further has been seen of him. No cause is known for his disappearance.

CHICAGO, Nov. 18 — About 125 men gathered this afternoon at Griff’s hall and organized a society for the purpose of avenging the anarchists,* and agitation among free-thinking laborers of Chicago. The new society was named Arbeiter Bund. A committee of three was appointed to draft a constitution to be submitted at a meeting to be held next Sunday. The society appointed committees to hold agitation meetings, and work up organizations all across the city.

* Four anarchists were hanged in Chicago on Nov. 11, 1887, for the Haymarket Bombing of May 4, 1886. – Ed.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 18 — Michael Healey and Mrs. Mary Hyde were cut to pieces last night while drunk and asleep on the track of the West Shore railroad.

KANSAS CITY, MO., Nov. 18 – A desperado named Queen was shot and killed near Vinita, Indian Territory, Friday night, by district sheriff Carver and posse. Frank Barber, who was with Queen, had a horse shot under him, but escaped. Queen was in the Missouri Pacific robbery at Gibson, I.T., last spring, and was wanted in different parts of the southwest on several charges.

PALMER, MASS., Nov. 18 — Seven tramps arrested here last night have been identified as among those who attacked a Boston & Albany train at Indian Orchard yesterday. Three others will probably be caught in a few days.

JANESVILLE, WIS., Nov. 19 — A case in which suit was brought by Catholic tax payers, to prevent the reading of King James’ version of the bible in the public schools, was decided today. Judge Bennett held that such reading was not sectarian.

DOVER, N.H., Nov. 19 – Engineer Chesley found the dead body of Patrick Mooney, of Rochester, on the cow catcher of his engine when the train stopped here this evening. The man was struck during a heavy fog, and brought ten miles. Mooney was a section man on the Dover and Winnipisogee road, was 50 years old, and leaves a family.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20 – The joint committee of the National League and American Association this afternoon, adopted a proposition to give the striker a base on four balls instead of five as now.

People were on hand early this morning for the Chronicle to get the latest from the murder trial.

Wymen E. Brown left for the wilds of Maine yesterday on a gunning trip. A letter received from him this morning announces a big fall of snow down there.

John H. Pingree, sheriff-elect of Strafford county, was in town today.

Seventeen tramps took lodgings at the police station last night.

Paying Election Bets

Mr. Fred E. Hasty will be shaved three times a week for the next six months by Mr. Will. C. Randall at twenty cents per shave, on account of overconfidence in “Cleveland’s Luck.” Had the luck panned out as hoped for, he would have been shaved for nothing.

On Wednesday evening of last week, promptly at six o’clock, Mr. Christopher P. Gilligan, clad in the uniform of the Ward One Cadets, and harnessed to a gig in which was seated Mr. James W. Marden, carrying the American flag, started from Market square, preceded by the Winchester Cadet drum corps and accompanied by numerous spectators, and went to the Plains, going by way of Islington road, and returning by way of Middle road. The procession arrived back at half past seven o’clock.

Around Home

A young girl named Gertie Blake, but a little over thirteen years old, belonging in Newburyport, was arrested in this city on Thursday morning, and taken to her home. She is a victim of Eben F. Dolbear, a government watchman in Caldwell’s rum distillery at Newburyport, and left her home to meet him in Boston on the 9th inst., he supplying her with money. The scoundrel did not meet her, but another one did, and brought her to this city, where after living with her several days he deserted her. Dolbear has been held in $3000 for seduction, Lawrence liquor men going bail for him.

A young woman giving the name of Ida Dutton, but who from letters found on her is believed to have been named Clara Abbott, died miserably in a hovel in Manchester on the 14th inst.

Nearly everyone in England writes with a quill. You find them put for public use in courts, in banks, in telegraph offices and postoffices—in fact, everywhere where people must write. If a man prefers to use a pen or a pencil he must carry it with him. – The Argonaut

Although the returns in West Virginia show that Gen. Goff has a clean majority of all the votes cast at the recent election, there is little or no doubt but he will be counted out. The election machinery of the state is in the hands of the democrats, and they will not let the little matter of fifty or sixty votes prevent them from changing the returns from some of the democratic counties, so as to change the result. It may yet be necessary for Congress to look into this election, as it will certainly do if the republican members elect are deprived of their certificates of election through the manipulations of the returns by the democratic election officers. A free vote and an honest count must always prevail.

The Trial of James Palmer For the Murder of Henry T. Whitehouse

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 14th. – The interest in the trial of James Palmer for muurder, does not abate in the least… at nine o’clock… “standing room only” was the order of the day… . One of the features of the trial, which is unusual in Portsmouth, is the large number of ladies who attend. …

Palmer… exhibited the same cool unconcern that has characterized his bearing ever since his arrest…

It is doubtful if there was ever a trial in this city for a capital crime, when the sympathy of the public was so universally withheld from the accused as during the trial of James Palmer. Not a word of pity for his certain fate could be heard on the streets after his conviction and sentence were announced.

Progress

The recent rapid increase in the circulation of the CHRONICLE and the NEW HAMPSHIRE GAZETTE has necessitated the substitution of an electric motor in lieu of the hand power by which our “Acme” press has been run many years. The demand has been so great that it has been difficult to supply the orders from Dover and other railroad towns, by the same early morning trains, and at the same time do justice to local subscribers. The proprietor of these newspapers will spare no reasonable expense in the collection and prompt distribution of the earliest and latest news, and to that end the adoption of electricity as a motor is regarded as exceedingly satisfactory. Readers of the GAZETTE will doubtless appreciate the change on account of which their papers will be more promptly received.

The New Hampshire Gazette, November 22, 1888

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 22 – The Navy Department is considering the advisability of transferring to the Washington Navy Yard the U.S.S. Constitution Receiving Ship at the Portsmouth Navy Yard, to be used here as a floating Naval Museum. The proposition under contemplation is to mount a gun of each type and calibre on carriages of the various patterns since the existence of the Republic, and also to have life-sized figures clothed in the uniforms which have been worn from time to time. If the project is carried out an officer of the ordnance bureau will be detailed to look after the guns, and to explain them to the thousands of visitors, and an officer of the bureau of provisions and clothing to see that the figures are clad in a representative manner.

NEW YORK, NOV. 25 – At the Block house, Central Park, today, the veterans of 1812 went through its [sic] annual ceremony in celebration of the evacuation of New York by the British troops 105 years ago today.

Burglars raided the Pine Point station of the Boston & Maine railroad in Scarborough, Me., on the night of Nov. 22d, blew open the safe, and got considerable plunder.

Winter seems to have arrived, butt-end foremost; reached here Sunday afternoon.

The visiting silversmiths of Newburyport, who appeared here in the republican procession on the night of the 20th inst., were a credit to our neighbor city, which cannot be said of some of the Mother Hubbards of the same place, whose manners, as displayed on that occasion, need a prolonged rest.

Railroad Trust Forms

CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 27 – The morning papers say the result of the conferences held at New York during several weeks past between Jay Gould, C.P. Huntington, Charles Francis Adams, W.B. Strong, Chairman Midgeley of the Southwestern Railway Association, and other railroad magnates interested in Western roads, is the formation of a gigantic railroad “trust,” comprising all roads between points west of Chicago and Milwaukee, east of St. Paul and Minneapolis, north of Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming. All existing freight and passenger arrangements within the limits named are to be abolished, and merged in the new trust. There will be an executive board of three to manage the scheme. It is understood that the chairman will be Midgeley, who under the terms of the agreement will be a greater man than Commissioner Fink, virtually having full control and management as far as office affairs are concerned, of all roads between Chicago and the Rocky mountains.

To Our Subscribers

Owing to the introduction of the Electric Motor to furnish power for running our press, and to the fact that the power is not applied until four o’clock P.M. each day, we are now compelled to defer printing the NEW HAMPSHIRE GAZETTE to the evening of Wednesday, instead of in the forenoon as formerly. Hence we are unable to mail the papers to subscribers until Thursday morning, instead of Wednesday afternoon as for years past.

The New Hampshire Gazette, November 29, 1888

