Volume 270, No. 8

How do they do it? How do highly-paid network news regurgitators stave off the urge to go full Howard Beale? Mainline botox directly into their souls?

Fortunately, our staff is not required to undergo any such perverse procedure, because we rely on a less capital-dependent technology.

Focusing primarily on newsprint may limit our audience to some degree, but, as we believe this issue demonstrates, it gives full rein to our barbaric yawp.

You can download a pdf of this issue by clicking on this link.