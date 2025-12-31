Wed, Dec 31

1999—Yeltsin hands Putin the keys.

1997—Quaker Oats pays $1.8 million to settle a lawsuit over their secret feeding of radioactive oatmeal to developmentally-disabled kids.

1974—Two syndicated columns appear defending the CIA’s illegal spying on U.S. citizens. Coincidentally, the writers, Bill Buckley and Tom Braden, are both covert CIA assets.

1970—Associated Milk Producers, Inc. gets $100 million in price supports in exchange for its $2 million donation to the Nixon campaign.

1969—Hitmen hired by United Mine Workers President Tony Boyle murder his rival,Joseph “Jock” Yablonski, along with his wife and daughter.

1952—For the first time since 1881, a year has passed without a lynching.

1947—Haganah attacks Balad al-Shaykh, killing 70 Arabs; this is in retaliation for yesterday’s Arab retaliation for an Irgun grenade attack.

1918—Marie Equi is found guilty of sedition: her banner read, “Prepare to die, workingmen, J.P. Morgan & Co. want preparedness for profit.”

1901—This year’s U.S. lynching toll: worst ever—105 Blacks, 25 whites.

1879—Edison shows off the first practical electric light bulb.

1761—Lydia (Hall) Fowle, wife of N.H. Gazette founder Daniel Fowle, dies in Portsmouth at the age of 36.

1600—Queen Elizabeth grants the East India Company charter to 200 men. Among them: Alphonsus Fowl.