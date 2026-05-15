Volume 270, No. 18

Here in our newsroom, every fortnight is a brain marathon. Our editor, a lazy person at heart, generally scrimps well enough on energy expenditure to post at least some of the latest paper’s content before throwing in the towel.

This fortnight a petty but ill-timed calamity involving credit card numbers, PINs, passwords—the usual rigamarole, now resolved—took that last bit of energy and set it alight, like a gas flare at an oil well. All those BTUs, gone for nothing…

Ah, well. Such is life in this collapsing empire. We’ll be posting those parts tomorrow. As our longtime readers know, breaking news is not our bailiwick.

Besides, the whole issue is available in pdf. To read it just give this link a click.