Volume 270, No. 19

We are not so delusional as to think that The Greatest President Ever is aware of our existence. And we are certainly not members of the charmed circle of intimates for whom he will do unseemly favors. Nevertheless, though inadvertently, he did us a favor recently.

Usually it takes a bit of thought to pick a topic for the rant. Let it be known, though, there’s a $1,766,666,666 slush fund for traitors, and that question is done and dusted.

To read about that, and other some shenanigans, just give this link a click.