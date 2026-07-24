Volume 270, No. 23

Another fortnight, another no-show from truth, justice, and the American Way.

Like our favorite forgotten Founding Father, we hold monarchy in contempt as a form of government.

Here’s what Thomas Paine had to say about William the Conqueror, who ruled England after the Battle of Hastings in 1066: “A French bastard landing with an armed Banditti and establishing himself king of England against the consent of the natives, is in plain terms a very paltry rascally original.”

Despite our antipathy towards all things regal, in this issue we had a kind word for one of King Billy’s predecessors.

Strange times, indeed. To learn what has come over us, just give this link a click.