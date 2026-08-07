Raúl Castro: A Guide to Manufacturing Martyrs

by Richard M. Balzano

There is a certain dark comedy in watching Washington indict former Cuban president Raúl Castro for allegedly killing civilians over Caribbean waters after the United States bombed boats and killed civilians in Caribbean waters. Progressive commentators like Ryan Grim and Julia Conley at Common Dreams quickly noted the irony after Miami prosecutors indicted the 94-year-old on one count of conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, four counts of murder, and two counts of aircraft destruction. The charges stemmed from a February 24, 1996 confrontation in which Cuban fighter jets destroyed two Brothers to the Rescue aircraft as they either approached or had already entered Cuban airspace, a contested distinction central to the controversial indictment’s legitimacy. The White House narrative and long-held mainstream framing present the incident as a cold-blooded attack on humanitarian activists in international airspace, carried out by a ruthless authoritarian dictatorship. The historical record—including declassified U.S. government documents—reveals a much more complicated story.

The Miami-based anti-Castro exile organization Brothers to the Rescue was originally founded to search for and rescue Cuban rafters in the Florida Straits. Cuban diplomatic protests and later statements from Cuban officials reveal that by the mid-1990s, Brothers to the Rescue had repeatedly violated Cuban airspace, dropped anti-government propaganda leaflets over Havana, coordinated with anti-Castro flotillas approaching Cuban waters, and openly sought confrontation with the Cuban government, triggering a prolonged diplomatic and security crisis between Havana and Washington. Declassified Federal Aviation Administration documents published decades later by the National Security Archive revealed that Clinton administration officials, the FAA, and the State Department repeatedly warned that continued incursions would eventually provoke a Cuban military response. One FAA memorandum warned of the “worst case scenario that one of these days the Cubans will shoot down one of these planes.”

The Cuban government insisted for years that the flights were not benign humanitarian operations, but deliberate provocations designed to test Cuban defenses and manufacture an international incident. Cuban officials argued that Havana had exhausted every diplomatic avenue to prevent escalation, delivering more than a dozen formal complaints to U.S. authorities regarding repeated incursions into Cuban airspace. Declassified FAA records support the broader claim that American officials understood the danger perfectly well. Internal memoranda described Brothers to the Rescue founder José Basulto’s flights as “taunting” the Cuban government, acknowledged fears that Cuba would eventually respond militarily, and documented repeated failed attempts by officials to ground the aircraft before the fatal confrontation occurred. Raúl Castro was not yet president of Cuba at the time of the incident; he was Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, and thus oversaw the operation.

Whether the planes were ultimately destroyed inside Cuban territorial airspace or just beyond it remains politically contested, but the simplistic slogan that innocent humanitarian pilots were murdered “in international waters” collapses under even modest scrutiny. The declassified record demonstrates that U.S. officials understood the flights as dangerous provocations long before the incident occurred. FAA officials warned repeatedly about unauthorized incursions into Cuban airspace, false flight plans, and the likelihood of a military interception, while Cuban authorities insisted that civil aviation protections could not apply indefinitely to aircraft repeatedly used for political confrontation and propaganda operations. Even the FAA eventually issued a cease-and-desist order against Brothers to the Rescue operations, though only after the planes had already been shot down. The Brothers volunteered as bait.

The incident became a catalyst in passing the Helms–Burton Act, which dramatically escalated the U.S. embargo against Cuba and effectively codified sanctions into federal law, making them far more difficult for future presidents to reverse unilaterally. Prior to the incident, the bill faced resistance even within the Clinton administration, which feared alienating allies and locking Washington into a rigid Cuba policy. After the planes were destroyed, however, the atmosphere shifted. Havana’s actions were presented in the United States not merely as an airspace dispute or escalating security confrontation, but as proof of Cuban barbarism requiring intensified punishment and international isolation. The incident also hardened Floridian anti-Castro politics, strengthened the influence of exile hardliners in Washington, and provided exactly the kind of emotionally charged narrative capable of transforming nuanced geopolitical disputes into moral absolutes suitable for sanctions, regime-change rhetoric, and Cold War revivalism.

Progressive critics argue the indictment was calibrated less for legal accountability than for political theater, noting the extraordinary irony of the United States prosecuting Cuban officials for extrajudicial killings while simultaneously carrying out deadly maritime bombings and targeted strikes across multiple theaters under vastly expanded interpretations of counterterrorism and national security authority. The timing of the indictment also raises obvious political questions. Filed nearly three decades after the incident, the charges arrived amid renewed regime-change hostility from Washington. The symbolism is difficult to miss: Marco Rubio, who has spent his political career salivating at the prospect of overturning the Cuban revolution and crushing the Latin American Left, unveiled the indictment in Miami—a fitting backdrop for a case deeply intertwined with Cuban exile politics of South Florida where the Brothers to the Rescue incident has long functioned as both trauma and political mythology. With Republican midterm prospects looking increasingly bleak, resurrecting one of the Cold War’s most emotionally charged anti-Castro flashpoints might be a desperate attempt to rally older Cuban-American constituents in the critical swing state of Florida. It is also possible that the Trump regime is just incompetent enough to start a new disastrous war to distract from the other disastrous war it started quite recently. The timing is opportunistically conspicuous enough on its own to delegitimize the indictment.

Analysts believe Castro’s indictment could do more to strengthen his legacy than diminish it. As Secretary-General of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2006–2009, a coalition that has promoted political and economic solidarity among post-colonial states for over half a century, Raúl Castro repeatedly denounced regime-change operations, unilateral sanctions, neoliberal domination, and foreign interference in the sovereignty of developing nations. Under Raúl’s presidential leadership, Cuba continued its international medical diplomacy programs, sending thousands of doctors abroad during epidemics, natural disasters, and humanitarian crises across the Global South. In addition, Cuba legalized same-sex marriage and expanded broader LGBTQ family protections. Raúl also oversaw the continuation of Cuba’s long transition away from Cold War isolation, expanding diplomatic and commercial relationships across Latin America, Africa, Europe, and Asia while attempting to stabilize the island against decades of sanctions and economic warfare. The indictment has not produced waves of Cubans clamoring for American intervention, but public displays of support for Castro and Cuban sovereignty. Even the New York Times, which has not seen a post 9/11 intervention it didn’t like, acknowledged that the charges may ultimately strengthen Castro’s revolutionary narrative, noting that prosecution could provide “a rallying cry” against Yanqui hostility. As one analyst quoted by the Times bluntly observed: “They’ll make him a martyr. The more things like that happen, the more they shape the revolutionary narrative of someone fighting and dying in his boots.” Irony abounds.

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Richard M. Balzano is an historian and political analyst peddling truths at several institutions of higher learning, quietly devoted to the art of sedition and comfortably resigned to the peripheral left.