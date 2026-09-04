Volume 270, No. 26

It is easy to see how a reasonable person keeping up with the news might conclude that the people in charge of this country are hell bent on destroying it. Either that, or we’ve been underestimating the destructive power of collaborative incompetence. Whichever it is, it’s distressing as hell.

We, however, have gone to considerable effort to put ourselves in a position which obliges us to read and write about what more and more looks like the dissolution and degradation of a flawed but promising attempt by a bunch of evolutionary flukes to govern themselves.

Normal persons grappling with such a task might be tempted to go the sackcloth and ashes route. Futile though our task may be, we’re determined not only to keep on publishing, but to do so without giving in to despair, or even losing our sense of humor.

You may click here to see how we’re doing with that.