Volume 271, No. 1

Despite our insistence on practicing a fairly uninhibited sort of journalism here, at a time when the powerful frown on such behavior, we have survived yet another fortnight.

Thousands of copies of our conveniently-sized paper—small enough to pocket and pass on to another reader—are now available, for free, here in Portsmouth and environs.

If you click here, the whole thing, in digital form, will appear more or less miraculously on the glassy face of whatever gadget into which you’re now peering.