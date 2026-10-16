Can Anyone Be Trusted With AI?

To the editor;

Commentary describing the benefits or the dangers of AI has become commonplace. Predictions for AI run the gamut from Utopian visions of a world where humans will have all needs taken care of by armies of robots directed by a benevolent AI to a cataclysmic future in which humans will be terminated by an all-powerful AI. On a less grand scale, pundits cannot decide whether AI will usher in a golden age of productivity for human labor or simply eliminate most human jobs causing catastrophic unemployment and extreme wealth inequality. If experts cannot reach a consensus about how AI is likely to affect society, how is the average citizen to form an opinion? Which of the forecasts can be trusted?

The first thing to know is that no one, even those developing the most sophisticated AI models, knows with certainty how the technology will evolve. Researchers are forging ahead with AI models in a fog of uncertainty, following a trial-and-error process, learning from each trial, and moving on to the next experiment. Their inability to predict AI behavior has been demonstrated by several rogue AI agents that violated programmed rules meant to contain their activity. In one case, several hundred AI agents, while solving a training exercise, spontaneously colluded with each other to illegally hack an independent web site. They then attempted to hide their behavior in deliberate violation of rules provided by their human controllers. Such rogue behavior by AI agents has proven to be common. Several cases have been reported by each of the major AI models. These unexpected breakouts hint at the capabilities of AI and cast doubt on our ability to control more robust AI models.

The uncertainty regarding the evolution of AI models and their potential for catastrophic consequences should lead any rational person to support slowing their growth until effective control can be assured. The recent unexpected behavior of several AI models increases the urgency of this logic. Yet there are several voices that argue for the unrestrained expansion of AI research. President Trump is one. His argument is that the U.S. must ensure AI dominance vis a vis China to maintain American economic and military hegemony. His argument is supported by many Silicon Valley tech barons.

The issue becomes one of trust. Do you put faith in Trump and the tech lords or in the skeptics that urge caution in the development of a possibly dangerous technology? Trump and his sons are heavily invested in AI and related ventures. He is close to several Silicon Valley investors who have lobbied against AI regulation and provided him with massive political contributions. Trump’s primary motivation is self-aggrandizement. He is a grifter at heart, more concerned with material gain and self-conceit than crafting effective policy. His statements regarding AI should be discounted. Venture capitalists and owners of AI-related companies have invested billions in AI looking to become the next generation of tech billionaires. Their financial stakes in AI cast reasonable doubt on their opposition to safety regulation. Moreover, the tech barons that oppose regulation such as Theil, Andreesen, Musk, and Altman are part of a self-serving Silicon Valley culture that believes all human progress is the result of technological invention. Consequently, to effectively guide the process, only the engineers and venture capitalists that participate in technology development should occupy positions of authority and political power.

This is a profoundly undemocratic view and explains why its proponents have been described as technofascists. History has shown the results when financiers and owners of innovative technologies are given unrestricted control over their development. In the 19th century, the result was the industrial monopolies of the Robber Barons and in the ’90s it was the platform monopolies that generated the great wealth of the current tech barons. In both periods, a few prospered while wealth inequality hit record levels.

AI has the potential to profoundly affect society. Whether the tech lords like it or not, a democratic society has the right to take part in the regulation of a technology that may cause extreme social disruption. We must ensure that we keep that right.

Robert D. Russell, PhD

Harrisburg, Pa.

Robert:

Once again, a clear and cogent overview giving us much-needed perspective on a complex issue. You make a strong case against allowing our current crop of business and political leaders to control the future of this rapidly-evolving technology.

You did not consider, though, whether the whole matter should perhaps be left in the hands of God. Likely it didn’t even occur to you, because that would have been absurd. Sad to say, many of the influential political leaders who may be involved in these decisions seem incapable of realizing that. This may also be true of their supporters—a thought we find unsettling. And good luck picking one. Our vote goes to the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

Mankind invented agriculture about 10,000 years ago. Some argue that that was a mistake, and we’re not sure they’re wrong. Settled life made us susceptible to pathogens and parasites, and led to wealth inequality, enabling the rise of monarchies.

Steam power brought us railroads. We could fill our Old News feature with the carnage that they wrought. Shockingly, the filthy-rich railroad barons seemed not to be particularly concerned with all the mangled workers and passengers.

An optimist might point out that we’ve had nukes for 80 years now and we’re not all dead yet. True, but maybe they’ve just been waiting for AI to get here.

The good news is that, when data centers land in their communities, people react like they’re alien spaceships from “Independence Day.”

The Editor

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This Is Not According to Plan

Dear Editor:

Individual rights are at the heart of the Constitution, as expressed by the framers in the document’s preamble with key phrases like “to establish justice” and “to secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and to our Posterity.” To establish justice, the Constitution makes no distinction as to wealth or status; all are equal before the law, and all are equally subject to judgment and punishment when they violate the law.

Formed in 1870, the Department of Justice represents the U.S. Government in legal matters and courts of law, and renders legal advice and opinions upon request to the president and the heads of the executive departments. The Attorney General heads the Justice Department and the FBI is the principal law enforcement body for federal crimes.

By separating the three branches of government (Executive, Legislative, and Judicial) and giving each separate but equal powers and responsibilities, the framers understandably assumed they were adequately protecting the people from any individual attempting what President Trump is endeavoring, to turn our 250-year-old representative democracy into an autocracy.

The guardrails established by the framers would have proven adequate except the founders could not have imagined an entire political party and a third of America’s population following a sociopathic, narcissistic conman and convicted felon (a president who purposely incited an armed mob, which he later pardoned, to attack our Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power) into a death spiral leading to the surrender of every value and principle upon which the Constitution was conceived.

Judges, recognizing their limited powers of jurisprudence in Trump’s Administration, are fleeing the Justice Department. They can decree, order, rule, mandate, and require, all day long, but (in the words of one federal judge) “we have no armies—we cannot enforce our own judgments.”

To protect the rule of law and to preserve democracy, judges must rely on the people—and the people who could make the difference have chosen to remain silent, even in the face of losing the rule of law and our Republic.

None of what is happening in our country today could possibly be happening had not this nakedly corrupt and morally compromised Republican Supreme Court not given our unprincipled and disreputable president reason to believe he is above the law, which (according to our Constitution) he is unequivocally and absolutely not.

A salute to Special Prosecutor and distinguished public servant, Jack Smith, for his unwavering loyalty in extraordinary times. The same to 79-year-old, Mark Wolf, who recently resigned after 40 years as a federal judge to join other like-minded judges on the front lines to try and safeguard the Founders’ ideals of rules of law and democracy.

These men know well the risks of their undertaking, that well-nigh 30 percent of our population disagrees with their point of view and even more slumber silently on the sidelines feigning neutrality or a pretence of loyalty to unfit, frightened and unprincipled leaders.

The Framers could not have imagined any of this lunacy Americans have chosen.

David L. Snell

Franklin, N.C.

David:

That’s a terrifying picture you paint, and an accurate one. As we write this, we’re seeing reports that, despite an injunction enjoining the cutting of trees at a D.C. golf course, that cutting is now underway. This appears to be yet another deliberate attempt to probe the bounds of what he—we trust the readers to know who we mean—can get away with.

It’s probably not about the trees, or the precious golf course he’s trying to steal. He’s probing to see what he can get away with on November 3rd.

The Editor

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Hungarian Revolution of 1956 Remembered

The public is invited to a remembrance of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, on October 23rd, at 2:00 p.m., hosted by N.H. State Representatives Julius Soti and Jose Cambils, along with the N.H. Friends of Hungary. A brief event will take place near the Hall of Flags lobby of the New Hampshire State House in Concord at a wall plaque connected to 1956. In 1957 New Hampshire Governor Lane Dwinell authorized the installation of a plaque at the State House on October 23, 1957, created by Hungarian artist Ja’nos Kover who fled Hungary and then resided in Milford NH, and proclaimed that day as Hungarian Freedom Day in New Hampshire.

Following comments at the plaque, there will be a reception and social gathering in the cafeteria where pastries and coffee will be served. The new Honorary Consul of Hungary for New England, Sylvia Rich, is expected to attend.

“I am hoping to hear many personal stories from those in attendance regarding their connection to Hungary and the revolution, as we have in previous years,” said Dr. Somssich of the N.H. Friends of Hungary, who was among the 47,000 Hungarian refugees that came to the U.S.A. after the revolution.

RSVP is not required but appreciated: Contact: N.H. Friends of Hungary, Peter Somssich, (603) 436-5382, or email: peter.somssich@gmail.com.

Some Background: This year marks the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. The 1956 revolution against an oppressive government in Hungary demanded the withdrawal of Soviet troops and self-determination for Hungarians. The Soviet Union responded with a massive military intervention that was resisted by Hungarian Freedom Fighters for some 15 days, before the revolt was subdued. Thousands of Hungarians were arrested, tortured and executed and over 200,000 Hungarians (two percent of the population) fled the country. The year 1989 saw a reform-minded Hungarian government leading the way to opening the Iron Curtain separating Europeans. Many observers credit Hungary, working together with Germany, Austria, and the Soviet leadership, with triggering the collapse of communism. However, subsequent governments were involved in numerous financial and political scandals, resulting in numerous new elections. Then, in April of 2026, the long-serving government of Prime Minister Victor Orban was overwhelmingly turned out of office by a record-setting voter turnout. Approximately 80 percent of eligible voters participated and provided the opposition Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, with 70 percent of the seats in the Hungarian parliament. The new government has dramatically changed the course of the country by launching investigations into government corruption and self-dealing, recommitting to the support of NATO, the European Union and support for Ukraine. In addition, they are taking a hardline with respect to Russian influence in Hungarian politics.

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Make Sure You Can Vote

To the Editor:

With the upcoming election on Tuesday November 3, 2026, I urge every citizen of the U.S., who is not registered to vote to do so. Portsmouth residents who are citizens can register to vote on or before October 22nd. But residents can also register on election day at the polls. Each city and town establishes their last day to register before election day, so check with your municipality if you don’t live in Portsmouth.

To register, a voter must prove (1) U.S. citizenship; (2) their age and identity; and (3) their residency in N.H. To prove citizenship, a voter can use a U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, naturalization papers or an affidavit swearing as to their U.S. citizenship.

A voter must show they are 18 years old (or will be 18 by election day) by showing a driver’s license, a state issued non-driver’s license, a passport, government photo ID or birth certificate.

To prove N.H. residency, a voter may use: a N.H. driver’s license, government photo ID, vehicle registration, utility bill with address, a lease or rental agreement with address. If a voter has lived in another N.H. city or town and registered to vote at their previous address but the voter does not have proof of age or citizenship when registering at their new address, their previous N.H. registration can confirm their age and citizenship.

At the polls, each voter must produce a photo ID to allow the poll worker to verify their identity to ensure they are not voting for someone else.

On November 3, we will select our U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative to Congress, N.H. Governor, state Representatives and state Senators, Executive Council and some county positions. Please vote for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot as our nation and our democracy depend on it.

Susan V. Denenberg, Poll worker

Portsmouth, N.H.

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DARVO in Action, Exhibit #100,001

To the Editor:

Kudos to New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan for voting for a resolution requiring the State Department to report on West Bank violence, which has included the killing of nine American citizens. Senator Shaheen was a cosponsor. Unfortunately, the resolution was blocked, 47-51.

Notably, in August 2024, Ronen Bar, then head of Israel’s security agency Shin Bet, condemned the “terrorism” of militant West Bank settlers, who, he said, were conducting a campaign of murder, arson and intimidation against Palestinians to expel them from their land.

Bar accused National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, as well as other members of Netanyahu’s coalition, of encouraging the settlers’ actions. Ben-Gvir, a West Bank settler who oversees Israel’s police and prisons, was convicted in an Israeli court of supporting a terrorist organization and incitement to racism against Arabs.

B’Tselem titles its webpage on the subject “Settler Violence = State Violence.” Its September 2026 report, The Elimination Project, describes Israel’s systematic dismantling of Palestinian society in the West Bank.

The report states: “Armed settler militias attack villages, shepherding communities, farmland and grazing areas using weapons and off-road vehicles supplied by the state.” Although “the military is often present,” B’Tselem writes, it “fails to prevent the violence and sometimes actively participates in it.”

The Israeli government must protect Palestinians and hold perpetrators accountable, and the United States and other nations must pressure it to do so. As B’Tselem’s Executive Director Yuli Novak emphasizes in her plea to the international community: “How much more evidence do you need before you act? Statements do not protect anyone until they become action.”

Terry Hansen

Grafton, Wisconsin

Terry:

The whole Israeli/Palestinian dynamic is so distressing and apparently intractable that contemplating it has a tendency to turn the mind to mush. We find it helpful to view the situation through the DARVO [Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender] lens.

“DARVO is a tactic used by a perpetrator to avoid accountability for their actions. As the acronym suggests, DARVO commonly involves these steps:

“The perpetrator denies the harm or abuse ever took place.

“When confronted with evidence, the perpetrator then attacks the person that they had harmed, or are still harming. The attacker may also attack the victim’s family or friends.

“Finally, the perpetrator claims that they were or are actually the victim in the situation, thus reversing the positions of victim and offender. It often involves not just playing the victim but also victim blaming.”– Wikipedia

Republicans in Congress have no qualms about supporting Israel’s genocide campaign against the Palestinians. The Democrats haven’t been much better. Biden, of course, was terrible. If his library is ever built, it deserves at least a few buckets of red paint.

The Editor

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Throw These Bums Out

To the Editor:

If you haven’t made up your mind about which side to vote for November 3rd, perhaps your first fuel oil heating bill this season will help you decide: average Northeast residential heating oil prices as of this writing are nearing $6/gallon, compared with $3.30 to $3.75 in October, 2025.

This outrageous price escalation, along with soaring prices for gasoline, food, health care, rent, and just about everything else can be laid directly at the feet of the current administration. And, no, it’s not Biden’s fault. Most of the huge cost of living increases can be traced directly to myriad bad decisions by this administration, topped by the unnecessary war in Iran and “liberation day” tariffs.

So, if you are content with the current state of things, believing in miraculous “better things to come soon,” then vote for the folks that will continue to support this administration. Otherwise, vote for Democrats or Independents, because current Republicans have shown no inclination to rein in or even criticize this inept, corrupt administration. Help bring back the old “Bob Dole GOP” by throwing these bums out.

Arlo Gambell

Rye, N.H.

Arlo:

It’s yet another dire sign of just how far we’ve fallen. We never would have voted for him back in the day, yet we share your nostalgia for the likes of snarling Bob “Bob Dole” Dole.

The Editor

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Why Property Taxes Are Too Damn High

To the Editor:

Years ago, the State of New Hampshire told cities and towns it would pay 35 percent of the cost of their towns pensions if the towns moved their employees onto the state pension fund. They did so. Not long after the state cut its contribution to 30 percent. Now it pays nothing. Think how much lower your property taxes would be if the state lived up to its bargain with your town.

The state constitution says the state is responsible for providing for an adequate education. Last year, a state judge ruled it should be paying over $7,000 per pupil to meet that obligation. The state is paying less than $5,000. Think how much lower your property taxes would be if the state was paying its fair share. Unfortunately, Kelly Ayotte and the GOP majority in the state house are ignoring the judge’s ruling. Instead, they are giving school vouchers to millionaires while cutting aid to cities by $24 million.

If you like high property taxes, vote for Kelly Ayotte and her party. If you don’t, vote for someone else.

Walter Hamilton

Portsmouth, N.H.

Walter:

Shame on us for forgetting. Many thanks to you for remembering.

The Editor

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Ayotte’s Unwarranted Attacks

To the Editor:

Cinde Warmington is being attacked by incumbent Kelly Ayotte for lobbying for the drug industry. Advertisements criticizing her work as a lobbyist are old news. Ayotte also demonizes Cinde for representing a client charged criminally. Attorneys may represent clients charged with egregious crimes. That does not mean that the attorney supports the crime her client is charged with. Ayotte, an attorney herself, is well aware of this, but attacks Cinde anyway. This is misleading and totally unwarranted.

A Democrat, Cinde served as an executive councilor for four years. Outnumbered by Republicans, she continued to press for affordable housing, mental health funding, and reproductive rights. At no time, serving as an executive councilor or since, has Cinde lobbied on behalf of industry for drugs known to be addictive. These attacks by Ayotte are not only old news, but unwarranted and misleading.

As an executive councilor, Cinde was responsive to her constituents. Cinde’s four years as an executive councilor well prepared her to lead N.H. as governor. I hope you will join me in voting for Cinde Warmington for governor on November 3rd.

Lorraine Hansen

Rollinsford, N.H.

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No Votes for Republicans

To the Editor:

Although I am a Democrat, I have sometimes voted in state and national elections for both Republicans and Independents. I also have Republican friends who I have much respect for. However, in the upcoming November elections, I suggest that to preserve our democracy and our constitutional rights, we must vote for all Democrats, and not give a single vote to any Republican.

Our country is best served when there is a strong opposition party (perhaps even more than one) to provide constructive debate about the policies of the administration in office. That is not the case today. The Republican party no longer exists; it is only the Trump party.

That party’s platform is just 4 words: Chaos, Cruelty, Corruption and War. Voters who want more of that can vote for Republicans. But do not be fooled by Republicans who claim they will be independent when elected, because, once in a state or federal office, they will follow the lead of President Trump. If you want a reformed Republican party to rise from the ashes, it must first suffer serious losses both in 2026 and 2028.

To those voters who were disappointed with the outcome of the primaries: please put your nation ahead of your party or candidate. Our country’s institutions are under attack, and no issue can be dealt with until we manage to return to the rule of law and a functioning democracy.

So, please, vote for all Democrats, or at least give No Republican your Vote.

Peter Somssich, former State Representative

Portsmouth, N.H.