Ewing’s Last Stand

To the Editor:

For the safety, prosperity, and healthcare of your loved ones, Republicans must be elected to control our governments.

Democrat leniency with criminals, defunding of police, sanctuary policies, etc. lead to avoidable rapes, murders, and other harm to millions of people.

Republican enforcement of our criminal and immigration laws saves lives (e.g., a 75+ year low murder rate), many billions of dollars, and reduces the suffering that Democrat policies cause.

Democrats don’t care about affordability when they control government. e.g., Biden’s 21 percent overall inflation drove prices sky-high; Obama’s and Biden’s (higher than today’s) gas prices; or that Obamacare increased, not lowered, healthcare costs. Like Obamacare, “Medicare for All” is another false promise that would raise costs and degrade healthcare.

Democrats fought Republican legislation that ended taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security, helping middle and lower income Americans. Republicans slashed drug prices and are eliminating billions in waste and fraud in Medicare and other programs to reduce costs and ensure our access to healthcare.

Democrat goals like national popular vote; elimination of the Electoral College, the Senate, and the Presidency; and packing the Supreme Court would destroy our “Democracy” and eliminate the checks and balances that protect our rights.

Democrat politicians impose policies most people oppose: e.g., men in women’s sports and private spaces, genital mutilation of children, and open borders. They oppose requiring Voter IDs which most Americans want to ensure election integrity.

With Iran nearing completion of the ICBMs and nuclear weapons created to fulfill their “Death to America” pledge, we had to act; today’s temporary high prices are a small price to pay to end Iran’s nuclear threat.

To protect your loved ones, your prosperity, and our country, vote for Ayotte, Sununu, DiLorenzo or Williams, and all Republicans on the ballot.

Don Ewing

Meredith, N.H.

Don:

Thank you for sending us this relentlessly misleading—indeed, fact-free—dispatch from Fort Ewing, which arrived exactly one week prior to the recent mid-term election. Publishing it here effectively enters it into the archive. It may be of interest in the future, to specialists studying the phenomenon of mass delusion. Note, please, our relentless optimism, suggesting that humanity may survive the assault on our planet now being conducted by the knuckleheads you have supported so blindly.

Apparently we are all doomed now, given the results of the election. Only Kelly Ayotte, the last Republican left standing in the State House, remains to protect us. We presume you are busily battening down the hatches of your bunker. We wish you the best of luck during the looming assault by the teeming hordes of the International LGBTQ+++ Antifa Brigade.

The Editor

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Question #2 was Questionable

Dear Editor:

My Winnisquam School District’s three towns fell for the trickery of Question #2. Sanbornton, Tilton, and Northfield voted, 60 percent or more, “Yes.”

Question #2’s wording includes a false promise: “These caps apply only to administrative operations of the SAU central office and do not affect classroom instruction, school-based services, or other municipal expenditures.” School boards decide expenditures, hands off nothing. Republicans and Free Staters in our State House were not honest with our voters, in their wording. A court sees this as a legit problem? Tuesday’s voting shows overwhelming statewide dissatisfaction with those writing the question.

Ironically, so-red state Montana passed a law “to stop the corporate flow of money into political campaigns.” Montana voted in “the state can deny the power of corporations, trade associations, nonprofits, and other ‘artificial persons’ to donate to political causes. Businesses chartered in other states can’t spend political money in the state.” Montana challenged the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court ruling! Fulfilling the goal of our Doris “Granny D” Haddock’s 1999-2000 walk across the U.S.!

Montana’s state ballot question is honest, smart. Other states predictably will follow suit. New Hampshire’s hurting property owners read only that Question #2 would cut their taxes. The effect on our schools is overlooked.

Lynn Rudmin Chong

Sanbornton, N.H.

Lynn:

Shocking, isn’t it? A bunch of government-hating monomaniacs conspire to grab power, then starve the public schools of funds. Make it harder for public schools to do their jobs, while subsidizing home-based crackpotism. It’s a brilliant plan, really—assuming you’re a nihilist.

We could learn a lot from Montana.

The Editor

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The Two-Sullivan Gambit

To the Editor:

If the allegations are true, the effort by people associated with Democrat Mary Peltola’s campaign to recruit another Dan Sullivan to run against Alaska’s Republican Senator Dan Sullivan deserves condemnation as an attempt to confuse voters. But those who condemn that tactic should apply the same democratic standard to partisan gerrymandering.

Widespread partisan gerrymandering is the more serious threat to self-government. Its goal is to render as many of the opposition party’s votes as possible meaningless by packing its voters into a few districts or splitting them among districts where they are outnumbered. Voter deception seeks to distort an individual choice. Gerrymandering seeks to distort the system and preserve that distortion across elections.

Its deepest offense is not simply giving one party an unfair advantage. It is making it harder for voters to remove the politicians responsible. Voters may recognize the manipulation, oppose it, and still struggle to overcome boundaries designed to weaken their influence.

Neither practice becomes acceptable because the other exists. The principle should be consistent: voters should choose their representatives, not have their choices manipulated by those seeking to gain or retain power.

Terry Hansen

Grafton, Wisconsin

Terry:

Pardon us if we fail to condemn what appear to be hardball tactics, lifted by the Peltola campaign from the Karl Rove handbook. This country’s current state of wretchedness is due in part to the Democratic Party’s longstanding policy of pre-emptive unilateral disarmament.

The Editor

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What Democrats Need to Do

Dear Editor:

Now that the Democrats have secured majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate, they need to prove to the American people, especially disaffected Republicans and skeptical Independents, that they can effectively govern. To demonstrate their ability to govern they need to follow two paths simultaneously.

First, Democrats must pass legislation that will directly benefit the average American. They need to raise the minimum wage, which is still at $7.25/hour and has not been raised since 2009. They need to pass legislation to lower the cost of essentials such as health care, prescription drugs, food, heating oil, gasoline, diesel, education and child care. They need to pass a resolution to end the war with Iran and withhold any future appropriations in support of that war. They need to pass strong ethics legislation that covers every branch of the government. They also need to pass legislation to insure that the very wealthy and corporations pay their fair share of taxes.

While most of their efforts will be vetoed by Trump, simply passing such legislation will show the American people that Democrats care, can govern and help the average American. It would also provide valuable ammunition for the 2028 election.

Second, the Democrats must hold the Trump administration accountable for all its corruption and unconstitutional actions. This can be done by holding hearings where Trump administration officials are brought before committees to testify under oath. Separate investigations can also be undertaken while these hearings are being conducted. The purpose of the investigations and hearings is to show the American people how the Trump administration abused its power and to uncover any illegal activity that should be referred to the Department of Justice after the 2028 election.

The one thing the Democrats should avoid is pursuing a fruitless attempt to impeach Trump. Such an action would only distract from the real issues. The hearings and investigations discussed above would provide all the necessary results. An impeachment has no possibility of resulting in a conviction in the Senate, and would accomplish nothing of value.

The Democrats have a great opportunity to demonstrate real leadership, while working to repair the damage caused by Trump over the past few years. They can pass good legislation while conducting their Constitutional oversight responsibilities. In other words, they can walk and chew gum at the same time. It is imperative that they repay the faith and trust the American people have placed in them by providing meaningful results. We cannot return to politics as usual, but, instead, Democrats must initiate a new era of justice, fairness and decency. The people are counting on them to make their lives better and to end the chaos.

Rich DiPentima

Portsmouth, N.H.

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Vote Your Decency

To the Editor:

My Republican neighbors may not support many Democratic policies, but we share the same values.

The Republicans I know believe in fair trade, not trade tariffs. They see Canada as a good partner and Russia as a duplicitous enemy, not the other way around. They believe in forgiveness, not vengeance.

They are pillars of the community and will go out of their way to help a neighbor, regardless of his or her politics, religion or skin color.

They believe in family values and love their children unconditionally. Unconditionally.

But the Republican Party doesn’t reflect the values I cherish in my Republican neighbors. Instead, it has become the Party of Trump, a man who believes he is above the law and will literally do or say anything for money and power.

Vivek Ramaswamy aired an ad that falsely denied the sexual abuse his opponent suffered as a child, and when Mr. Trump encouraged him to “double down,” he did.

Of the prominent Republicans who denounced that ad, none of them were from New Hampshire. Nor did they denounce the grift, killing of Americans, vulgarity, or taste for vengeance of our president.

As hard as it is to stand up to your opponents, it’s even harder to stand up to your friends. If your party’s candidates don’t show the same values and sense of decency that you believe in, it’s time to stand up to them on election day and take your party and your values back.

James Fieseher

Dover, N.H.

James:

Your letter came in before the election. Some might say that makes it no longer relevant. Obviously, we don’t see it that way.

The more we learn about the early childhood of the person who has dominated our politics this past decade, the clearer things become. His mother was remote and absent due to illness. His father was a tyrant. His home was a crucible for the creation of a uniquely distorted psyche. Empower that with a few hundred million bucks in ill-gotten gains, throw in an evil mentor like Roy Cohn, and voilà: just the sick bastard to take over a party that had spent half a century throwing scruples overboard.

And so we have had a decade long experiment in which voters have been exhorted to invert an admonition of their first and best President, and cultivate the worst demons of their nature. Since the Republican project, under this morally-deformed person, has never had anything to do with the good of the country as a whole, or its citizens as individuals, it should come as no surprise that we’ve got a KKK-shaped economy in which the majority are suffering.

It is, literally, one hell of a way to get people to show a little decency. But, in the end, it seems to have had that effect.

The Editor

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Bring Back Car Inspections

To the Editor:

If you drive at night or walk beside the road you will often see vehicles with only one working headlight. Until this year you could take comfort knowing the headlight would be replaced during the mandatory state inspection. Now, there is no mandatory inspection, so the driver might not notice until both headlights are out. The same can be said for bad brakes, balding tires, low oil, extreme rust and other problems. This isn’t just a problem for the car owner. It makes the road more dangerous for the rest of us, especially in the rain and snow.

In 2024 the State House was taken hostage by Free Staters masquerading as Republicans. In many ways Kelly Ayote enabled them. Now, most of them have been shown the door and I hope the new State House will reinstate the mandatory inspections and reverse much of the damage they did to this State.

Walter Hamilton

Portsmouth, N.H.

Walter:

We’re with you. In addition to increasing the odds of accidents, discontinuing inspections is sure to result in increased pollution. We’re planning to visit our own local garage—where customers always get a “a liberal dose of service”—and ask them to check out the Gazettemobile.

The Editor

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Hegseth’s Staggering Incompetence

To the Editor:

Only now are we discovering how poorly Trump’s “excursion” in Iran was planned. While many knew an attack on Iran would probably result in the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, it appears that the administration did not. The Strait will not be reopened so long as the world’s oil supplies can be held hostage.

The incompetent Pete Hegseth, secretary of “war,” is culling knowledgeable personnel from the military by firing and retiring high-ranking Blacks and women due to “failed DEI policies” or by keeping them from advancing in rank. Others are being treated similarly for being insufficiently loyal to the president.

The result is a debacle in the Middle East. Our bases there were destroyed as Trump cozied up to Putin, who is providing targeting information to Iran. This left no base in the area able to resupply our aircraft carriers deployed there. Military families and other civilian personnel were not evacuated as the war began, leaving them as sitting ducks when Iran predictably retaliated. Only after the bases had been destroyed were the surviving spouses and children of our military personnel evacuated. Where both parents were on the base as military personnel, they struggled to find adults to care for their children.

This failure to care for our military personnel and their families should be considered criminal neglect. Elected Republicans are complicit, even as they try to avoid responsibility. As citizens, we can exercise our rights by voting to curb this administration’s irresponsibility.

Lorraine Hansen

Rollinsford, N.H.

Lorraine:

The time for voting has come and gone. Fortunately, in a couple of months, the administration’s enablers will no longer be running Congress. The Pentagon is similarly in need of a Herculean cleaning. That task has already begun, led, oddly enough, by a Republican congressman from Kentucky, Thomas Massie.

It’s a Parthian shot from Massie. He had the effrontery to question the war in Iran, and the motive for it. Consequently, Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Bonespur called for a primary challenge. The result was the most expensive primary election in history, or, as Massie called it, a “referendum on whether Israel gets to buy seats in Congress.” The answer to that question was a resounding “Yes.” Pro-Israeli backers coughed up nine of the 32 million dollars spent to buy Kentucky’s 4th District for Ed Gallrein.

Gallrein left the GOP in 2016 after Trump sewed up the nomination, to become an Independent. He rejoined in June of 2021, six months after Trump’s January 6th attempted autogolpe, when it would have been reasonable to assume that Dolt #45 was more likely to spend his dotage at Leavenworth than in the White House. But we digress.

Bush and Cheney were bad enough, but Trump and Hegseth are the Laurel and Hardy of national security. On their watch, Iran has destroyed installations that cost us billions, and taken control of a vital strategic asset, giving them economic power they never had before.

Perhaps they can’t be said to have won the war, but they certainly have not lost it. And it might be said they won our mid-term election.

The Editor

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Yet Another Stupid, Cruel Policy

Dear Editor,

Before trump [sic, passim] was president, our country held respect throughout the world for our ideals of freedom and justice. When Bush started the Afghanistan war on October 7, 2001, freedom-yearning Afghans, hoping to liberate themselves from Taliban oppression, began helping our forces as translators and guides.

The ill-conceived war didn’t work out so well. Twenty years later, on August 30, 2021, President Biden honored the Doha defeat agreement signed by trump in February 2020 and pulled out the last Americans and some of our Afghan allies from the country.

Those Afghans risked their lives in hostile Taliban territory to help us, and we gave them shelter here. But now, trump is deporting them back to Afghanistan where they will face deadly danger. This betrayal is a crime against those who risked their lives on our behalf. It crushes the possibility of other freedom fighters ever trusting us in the future.

For shame.

Bruce Joffe

Piedmont, Calif.

Bruce:

Shame, indeed. It’s as stupid and self-defeating as mistreating prisoners of war, perhaps more so.

One might ask, “What are they thinking?” but that would presume that they are thinking at all. Hegseth, like his boss, looks to be playing out some internal fantasy, trying to overcompensate for what we suspect are well-grounded feelings of inadequacy.

And what of the U.S. vets they served with? Many already carry the burden of surviving when others did not. Now, some of the men who helped them survive are to be thrown to the Taliban? How are they supposed to deal with that?

The Editor

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A Vote Is Not A License to Despise

Dear Editor Fowle,

Please consider this original signed outside-reader letter for your Mash Notes and other correspondence pages. I write from Fort Collins, Colorado, rather than Portsmouth or the New Hampshire Seacoast. Your newspaper’s lively political correspondence prompted a nonpartisan, Christian-rooted reflection on what our disagreements permit us to say about other people.

A Vote Is Not A License To Despise Your Neighbor

Election season has a way of convincing ordinary people that a neighbor’s vote tells us everything worth knowing about them. We see a sign in a yard, hear a remark at the store, and suddenly imagine we understand the whole human being.

We do not.

A vote can have serious consequences. People should be free to criticize policies, question candidates and demand accountability for public decisions. None of that requires pretending that the person who disagrees has lost their humanity.

I am a Christian, and Jesus’ teaching about loving one’s enemies is among the most uncomfortable instructions I know. It does not mean ignoring injustice or calling a harmful act harmless. It means refusing to use our convictions as permission to become cruel.

There is no shortage of outrage in the country. It has become easy to mistake the sharpest insult for the strongest argument. But contempt rarely makes a claim more accurate. It merely makes the audience feel briefly superior.

I would rather see more questions asked carefully and more claims checked against evidence. I would rather admit when a person on my own side is wrong than spend the next week defending a falsehood because it came from familiar lips.

After the votes are counted, the neighbor with the other sign will still be living down the road. We may still need to share a sidewalk, a classroom or an effort to help someone whose house has burned.

We need not agree. We do need a country where disagreement does not automatically become dehumanization.

Douglas B. Vandergraph

Fort Collins, Colorado

Douglas:

That’s all very nice, and for the most part we agree. We do however, reserve the right to use the First Amendment to the fullest extent of the law.

The Editor

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Shady, Underhanded, and Wrong

To the Editor:

President Donald Trump recently suggested that Ukraine’s borders could change as part of a peace deal with Russia, saying, “they’re going to end up with a little bit different shape.” In February 2025, he berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an Oval Office meeting, telling him, “You have to be thankful. You don’t have the cards.”

This transactional approach brings to mind the warnings of the late Pakistani scholar and anti-colonial activist Eqbal Ahmad, who described the Oslo Accords as a “peace of the weak.” He argued that the Palestine Liberation Organization, rushing to secure some measure of power, accepted ambiguous promises and sacrificed the prospect of genuine sovereignty. The resulting Palestinian Authority, in his view, was reduced to the role of “policeman and municipal official.”

Ukraine and Palestine have different histories, but Ahmad’s warning offers a useful lens for understanding these negotiations. An agreement reached under duress is no guarantee of a just or lasting peace.

Rather than exploiting Ukraine’s dependence to extract concessions, the United States must bolster Kyiv’s negotiating leverage to secure a settlement that protects Ukraine’s independence. The measure of success must be whether Ukrainians can determine their own future, not whether an American president can claim to have closed a deal.

Terry Hansen

Grafton, Wisconsin

Terry:

Trump has been making deals with shady Russians for forty years. No discussion of his bias in favor of Putin could be complete without some mention of the high likelihood that somewhere in the background there’s a fat pile of rubles destined for the Trump Organization’s coffers.

Now let’s consider blackmail. A court has determined that the President sexually assaulted one adult woman. He spent years running a so-called beauty pageant, where he delighted in barging into dressing rooms full of underage girls. If the Russkies don’t have kompromat on him, their agents belong in the gulag.

The Editor