Shutting Down Honest Conversations

To the Editor:

On Feb 11, Rep. Keith Ammon introduced the controversial HB544 banning conversations about race and gender in government. This Bill has now also been included in the budget bill. This is another attempt by elites in this country to pit people against each other, maintain control, and hoard the vast majority of wealth and resources.

We know for this country to live up to its promise of a multiracial democracy where Black, Brown and White communities can thrive together, we are going to have to talk about racial and gender justice, in particular within government. Against the wishes of the majority of Americans, including its employees, some don’t want those conversations to happen.

The broad purpose of the bill was clearly stated when Rep. Ammon publicly denied that systemic racism exists and claimed that our country has rooted out “those last vestiges” already.

This attempt to shut down conversations within the very entity producing the harm—government—by banning certain words is dangerous for New Hampshire and for racial and economic justice. It’s vital Granite Staters make their voices heard by calling or writing their representatives and demanding they vote against HB544 and its copied language that was just introduced into the budget as an amendment recently. And while you reach out to your reps be sure to include your opposition to a similarly racist bill HB266 punishing towns and cities for being inclusive towards immigrants by ensuring they are not being targeted or profiled.

Asma Elhuni

West Lebanon, N.H.

Movement Politics Director, Rights and Democracy N.H.