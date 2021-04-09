Governor Sununu vs. The Truth

To the Editor:

Covid spreads easily in college towns, where students live, shop and work alongside the adult population. Durham recently reported 164 active Covid cases, 155 of them students (Foster’s, March 25, 2021).

Governor Sununu is denying Covid vaccines for out-of-state students, claiming “No state in New England is giving out-of-state college students vaccine.”

False. Associated Press reports all other New England states are making out-of-state students eligible for the vaccine (Portsmouth Herald, April 2, 2021).

Sununu claims “no state is given vaccine” from the federal government for out-of-state students.

False. A letter from leaders of eight New Hampshire college towns contradicts: “The U.S. Census counts all college students residing in a community while attending school, irrespective of their home state, as New Hampshire residents…vaccine is distributed to U.S. states on a pro-rated, per capita basis…students from other states attending school in New Hampshire have been included in New Hampshire’s vaccine allocation.”

Sununu maintains “By the time they have antibodies, they will be out of the state.”

False. UNH hosts two Covid vaccination clinics April 8 and April 9, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Final exams begin May 13th, so students remain in New Hampshire for their second shot, even if they aren’t staying for a summer job, internship or study.

Register at https://unh.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6XteRE4xpHUnV8a.

Sununu insists vaccinating out-of-state students would “push back appointment dates for thousands of New Hampshire residents.”

False. Strafford County Public Health Network announced its team is “ready to execute the vaccines without reducing capacity for New Hampshire residents…it would not delay New Hampshire resident vaccinations…We believe it’s best for our region’s health and economy.”

David Richman

Durham, N.H.

David:

We can no more correct Governor Sununu the Second’s myriad “misstatements” than we could clean the Augean stables; aversion to the truth appears to be as hereditary as the office. This pile of gubernatorial BS is really about denying that students are domiciled here—and thus have the right to vote here, too.

The Editor