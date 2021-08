Dear Editor,

The shortest LTE that I have ever written!

A wise reader’s response to an excellent August 18th New York Times article by Sarah Mervosh and Giulia Heyward, headlined, “The School Culture Wars—‘You Have Brought Division to Us.’”

“Covid 19: It started as a virus, and mutated into an IQ test.”

Herb Moyer

Exeter, N.H.

Herb:

Too true. Thanks for sending this—and special thanks for citing the source.

The Editor