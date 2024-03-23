He’s Got a Bad Feeling About This…

To the Editor:

It’s beginning to seem almost inevitable, doesn’t it? Super Tuesday has come and gone, and the sociopathic criminal is on his way back to the White House. A bought and paid for Supreme Court and millions of—I don’t even know how to refer to them anymore—have voted to make this happen. And here’s another reality to chew on; we’re just going through the motions for the next eight months because whether he wins the popular vote by a whisker or goes down by 15 million, he will be waddling back into the Oval, fat, stupid and miserable, with his tiny little thumb on the nuclear button.

2020 was amateur hour. This year is the real deal. Whether through violence or shenanigans his Congressional brat packs and state legislatures have cooked up to ensure the next January 6th goes their way, put your money on his standing on the Capitol steps lying through his teeth again, January 20, 2025. I do solemnly swear, indeed. 91 felony counts, 4—or is it 5 trials?—and multiple convictions won’t make the slightest bit of difference.

The arc of the moral universe has somehow been bent into a pretzel, turned in on itself, no longer bending towards justice but somewhere else, somewhere dark. The violent attempt to overthrow our government is now merely an afterthought, the attention-deficit disordered media predictably and infuriatingly returning to its old ways. Everything’s normal again, not to worry, politics is entertainment, haha!, and the horse race is back on.

I’ve never hoped I was more wrong about anything like I am about this, but I can’t shake the feeling. Is it me or is it just the darkest hour before the dawn?

John C. Ficor

Richmond, Va.

John:

First, a bit of context for our readers: this letter arrived well before the sociopathic criminal to whom John refers threatened a bloodbath if he is not restored to the presidency.

In other words, “Nice country you got here. Be a shame if anything happened to it.” We begin to wonder: is he daring the Justice Department to arrest him?

The core of his strategy is firing up his base. What better way to do that than to get arrested for incitement?

Nearly eight more months of this… .

The Editor

Serve the People, Not the Parties

To the Editor:

It is time to vote and elect individuals who will serve the nation’s and the peoples’ needs, not what the political parties want.

The U.S. Senate finally had a comprehensive immigration bill the vast majority of the nation would approve, but former President Trump opposed it. It would help Biden. Movement on the legislation came to a halt.

Trump also opposes helping Ukraine. As a result only 22 of 49 GOP Senators voted for the foreign aid bill, which is in limbo in the House.

Ukraine, sadly, is left twisting in the wind thanks to Trump’s affection for Putin.

E.A. Murphy

Melbourne, Fla.

E.A.,

It really is that simple: to get his butt back in the White House, and thereby stay out of the Big House, it’s in Dolt .45’s best interest for the nation and the world to descend further into chaos. He’s shown himself to be a depraved, self-serving monster—and if that’s libel, let him make the most of it.

He’s probably incapable of being even a marginally acceptable human being. What excuse do his supporters have, though?

The Editor

Them That’s Got Shall Get …

To the Editor;

Those of you who cherish your single-family zoned neighborhoods need to start paying attention!

Today, the House Municipal Committee voted to “ITL” [Inexpedient to Legislate] CACR 16, a bill that would have preserved local control, which is when townspeople vote at annual town meetings to determine how they want their towns organized.

The need for a bill like this was precipitated by the fact that the state is pushing “new urbanism” on even the most rural areas.

It is a blatant attack on the middle class and the family.

Our governor has created unelected boards and commissions (basically these are taxpayer-funded lobbies) who have proceeded to override town boards, and the speaker has allowed “stacked” committees to hear bills that were written by the members of those very same committees. This is corruption!

If you bought a home in a single-family zoned neighborhood and don’t want the area suddenly turned into multi-unit apartments and watch your property values plummet as a result, you’d better sit up and pay attention.

HB 1291, HB 1399, and SB 538 are among the most damaging bills currently coming out of committee and due for floor vote. There are more…. Get off your butts and write to your State Reps and tell them to just say no to this overreach by the state.

We won’t even get into the connection between the push for low income housing and illegals being allowed in the country to drive, vote, and collect benefits.

What’s next, the takeover of your spare rooms by squatters?

Jane Aitken

Bedford, N.H.

Jane:

You’ve been sending dispatches from leafy Bedford for years, but this is the first mention of “illegals” we can recall. It was the missing piece of an ugly picture puzzle. All that’s lacking now is a reference to the Bible. May we recommend Leviticus 25:44? That’s where the Lord lays down holy law, allowing the enslavement of foreigners and their children. Under those conditions, would “others” finally be welcome in your neighborhood?

The Editor

Can We Keep Our Republic?

Dear Editor:

We have all heard the response Benjamin Franklin gave when asked what kind of a government they had given us; “A Republic if you can keep it.” Whether we will be able to keep our Republic today is in serious jeopardy. The threat facing the survival of the Republic comes directly from Donald Trump with the aid of his loyal supporters.

Republicans had three opportunities to end the destructive autocratic political career of Donald Trump, in 2016, 2021 and 2024. In 2016 Republicans had the chance to defeat Trump and deny him their Party’s nomination. They failed, and he went on to win the election without winning the popular vote thanks to the Electoral College system. Then in 2021, after having lost the 2020 election and being impeached by the House for his role in inciting and supporting the insurrection of January 6, 2021, most Senate Republicans voted against conviction, and thus opened the door for Trump to run for public office again. After the recent primaries, Republicans have given Trump enough delegates to secure the 2024 nomination. When it came to keeping our Republic, the Republicans struck out three times.

As a result of the Republicans abandoning democracy, the Constitution, and the rule of law, Donald Trump is on the brink of regaining the Presidency. Republicans have chosen to support a man twice impeached, four times indicted on 91 felony counts, a confirmed sexual abuser, declared a financial fraud, pathological liar and would-be dictator on day one of his second term. The entire former Republican Party, with few exceptions, have declared their loyalty to Donald Trump over their loyalty to the Republic that we now face losing. In effect they have joined the domestic enemy to the Constitution by abandoning the oath that those elected Republicans swore to protect and defend it against all enemies foreign and domestic.

After failing three times before, in November it will be left to those Americans still loyal to the Constitution who will have one last chance to rid the nation of the existential danger and threat represented by Donald Trump and his followers. If we fail to stop him this time we may never get the opportunity again to save the nation from dictatorship and disaster. By the time the nation realizes what has happened, the damage will have been done, and it will take decades to undo the damage if it can ever be undone. The despots and haters of democracy in China, Russia, North Korea, Hungary, and elsewhere will celebrate the fall of the great experiment in democracy.

Ben Franklin knew that the Republic would one day face challenges to its survival from unscrupulous people. Unfortunately, after almost 250 years his admonishment may have fallen on too many deaf ears and blind eyes to keep the Republic.

Rich DiPentima

Portsmouth, N.H.

Rich:

Ah, Ben Franklin—one of our favorite Founders. A printer, a wit, a revolutionary, and a slaveholder-turned abolitionist. Also, although no record exists of any interaction between them, we believe Ben Franklin must have met with Daniel Fowle in 1763, when Franklin made a long tour through the colonies as Deputy Postmaster General.

Franklin was a brilliant man who did much for mankind. Sadly, the upcoming Netflix docudrama about him appears likely to do to his legend what Dolt #45 wants to do to the Republic.

The Editor

#45 Worse Than Jack Teixeira

Dear Editor:

In early March, Jack Teixeira, the former Massachusetts Air National Guardsman who posted classified intelligence reports online, switched his pleas to guilty in exchange for a sentence of 16 years in prison, avoiding espionage charges and a possible 60-year term. Teixeira will be 38 when he’s released as opposed to 82. Prosecutors found no evidence of espionage, he was just trying to impress his friends.

When I joined the Navy 64 years ago my first assignment was a communications school in California. On day one the instructor announced; “Gentlemen, everything you will see in this school, everything you hear, everything you touch, is classified, don’t talk about it outside this space.” I thought, this ain’t rocket science, I can do this. Jack Teixeira apparently didn’t get the same message, and times do change.

I was in the workforce over 30 years following retirement from the Navy, many years in and around schools in five states. Near the end of my career I had occasion to substitute teach. I was greeted one day, by an 8th grader, with “Morning Dude,” and he followed that up with, “I do pretty much what I want in this class, if you have any trouble with that you can speak to my mother, she works in the office.” Say what??? I cannot imagine any teacher I had in school having to accept that kind of disrespect… but times do change.

The last 60 years have exposed a notable decrease in acceptable standards, a consequential loosening of moral and ethical principles and after three generations of depreciating parenting skills underscored by a lack of discipline and accountability, we find ourselves witnessing the collapse of American society leading to the irrefutable fact that simply telling the truth is as immaterial as violating an oath of office.

It seems to me that bad behavior has become the accepted norm in our homes, in our schools, the workforce and throughout our society in general. Consequently the actions of the Jack Teixeira’s of our world surprise me not at all. He was sent out into the human community unprepared for obligations, responsibilities or to be held accountable.

Unlike the former president, who is best described as a sociopathic narcissistic incompetent self-worshipping liar, who was fully cognizant and mindful that the crimes he was committing could lead to two impeachments and a 37-count indictment for stealing and storing some of the United States’ most closely held secrets—including information about nuclear programs, defense vulnerabilities and attack plans—in his home at Mar-a-Lago, in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, his bedroom, an office, a storage room; and then obstructed federal officials seeking their return.

Jack Teixeira has not been a free man since the day he was caught for what, in comparison, was a far lesser offense than that committed by #45, crimes which had global repercussions affecting our national defense and our allies, gravely serious acts for which the former president may never be held accountable. Meanwhile, he enjoys his freedom and the luxury of portraying the prosecutor in the case (Jack Smith) as “deranged,” a “thug,” and of course, a “Trump hater.”

That will appeal to the new Republican Party, the MAGA cult that Trump owns lock, stock, and barrel. However, I lean toward more equitable disciplinary action befitting the enormity of Trump’s crimes against the United States. As Saint Augustine would say, “Justice for the Unjust.” The lower level of the Pompeii dungeon seems appropriate. I’ve been there and it’s not a pleasant place.

David Snell

Franklin, N.C.

David:

Kids these days… . Clearly Teixera hasn’t got sense enough to pour… liquid out of a boot with the instructions on the heel. Well, he’ll learn now—if he lives.

We would not mind seeing Dolt #45 in the hoosegow you’re recommending. Our preference, though, would be Leavenworth.

The Editor

Pity the Poor Ewing

To the Editor:

In his State of the Union address President Biden seemed very angry that I don’t feel better off now than during Trump’s Presidency.

Am I better off when $20 buys three gallons of gas fewer [sic] than under Trump?

Or when my normal groceries are now too expensive? And my taxes are up?

My fixed income doesn’t buy what it bought before.

How do middle-income and poorer Americans support their families?

[Two hundred words of misleading blather dispensed with due to a sudden spasm of editorial responsibility. — The Ed.]

Most Americans don’t feel better off under Biden because they aren’t better off!!

Don Ewing

Meredith, N.H.

Don:

Waaah, waaah, waah. Really… do you expect us to accept this as an argument? You can do better. Try harder.

The Editor

The Supreme Court Owes Many Apologies

To the Editor,

How long before the Supreme Court apologizes to American voters for putting its thumb on the scale of the Bush v Gore election? There is a straight line from that disastrous election outcome to the lie-based invasions directed by Bush/Cheney that have killed or wounded thousands of American servicepersons, contractors, and an estimated 2-4 million Iraqi, Pakistani and Afghani citizens. Four times as many post-9/11 U.S. servicepersons have died by suicide than by combat.

When will the Supreme Court apologize to American citizens for unleashing torrents of unattributed political cash considered as “Speech” in the 2010 Citizens United decision to support political policies favored by the rich and well-connected, but opposed by huge margins of American voters?

When will the Court apologize for emasculating the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in its shortsighted 2013 decision Shelby County v Holder? Many southern and other states have now resurrected voter restriction activities and policies!

How long before the Court apologizes to women for repealing five decades of settled law; some jurists lying during their confirmation hearings [about their respect for stare decisis], and relegating to state legislatures the regulation of reproductive health decisions for women—something that demands nationwide recognition of women’s rights?

When will Justice Roberts or the Congress rein in Supreme Court members (Thomas, Alito, & Gorsuch) from their clear ethics violations for accepting large gratuities… their unseemly courting of wealthy business leaders who ply some Court members with treasures to direct their decision-making on important cases?

Why does Justice Thomas not recuse himself on cases where his wife has been involved in efforts supporting the insurrection of January 6, 2021?

Ultra-Conservative members of the Supreme Court have let the politics surrounding Donald Trump determine if they will even hear Trump cases before the Presidential Election, potentially depriving voters of critical information on whether they could be voting for a convicted felon. Conservative jurist decision-making, regarding totally unnecessary and irrelevant writings in the Colorado case about keeping Trump off the ballot, could have applicability to the upcoming case of Trump’s claim for total immunity from the law.

America deserves much better !

Herb Moyer

Exeter, N.H.

Herb:

We’re going to stick out our collective necks here, emulate our profit-making colleagues, and blame both sides for the catastrophic consequences of the rulings made over the past several decades by the un-elected Justices of the Supreme Court.

The decisions you cite, and numerous others, have been exactly as you describe: disastrous. They can be directly attributed to the justices appointed by Republicans, selected from a menu of extremists put forward by the Federalist Society. This pattern has been obvious for decades.

What has been the Democratic response to this steady and unrelenting judicial assault? No strategy that we’ve been able to discern. Just feckless hand-wringing and relentless fund-raising.

The Editor

Sununu Has Violated His Oath of Office

Dear Editor,

Governor Sununu took the following Oath each time he was sworn into office; “I, Chris Sununu, do solemnly swear, that I will bear faith and true allegiance to the United States of America and the State of New Hampshire, and will support the constitutions thereof, so help me God.”

It was reported at InDepthNH that Governor Sununu, who has endorsed Donald Trump, has stated that “I am going to campaign hard for the Republican ticket, for the Republican Party as a whole, without a doubt especially here in New Hampshire which is where the need is the largest.”

By supporting Donald Trump, Governor Sununu is violating his oath. He is supporting a man who stated that, referring to the 2020 election, “A massive Fraud of this type of magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

He is supporting a candidate for President who stated that he would be a dictator on day one of his presidency.

He is supporting a candidate for President who incited an insurrection in an attempt to overturn a legal fair election for which he is facing numerous criminal charges.

He is supporting a candidate for President who has stolen very sensitive classified documents and obstructed the recovery of those documents for which he is facing a number of criminal charges.

He is supporting a candidate for President who has encouraged the murdering dictator Putin to attack our NATO allies and “do whatever the hell he wants.”

Sununu is supporting a candidate for President who by his own actions and words represents a clear and present threat to our Constitution and national security. By doing so, Governor Sununu has violated his sacred oath and has placed the interests of his Party, himself, and Donald Trump above the Constitutions of the United States and the State of New Hampshire which he swore to bear faith and true allegiance to. If there are no consequences for violating your oath to the nation and the state, why do we even bother to continue such meaningless charades?

Rich DiPentima

Portsmouth, N.H.

Rich:

In our judgment, there has always been a significant gap between what Chris Sununu says he does, and what he really does. Perhaps we’re prejudiced, though. We’ve always been leery of those who seek the limelight, especially if they’re prone to a rapid delivery of an abundance of verbiage.

Thank you for paring his posturing down to what seems an undeniable truth.

The Editor

There Is No Comparison

To the Editor:

Americans are not happy with either 2024 presidential candidate. They have been feeling so anxious, distressed and helpless about the choices they have in the upcoming election that Steven Stosny, a couples therapist, has coined the phrase “election stress disorder” to describe their condition.

Age has been exploited as a political tool. Both candidates being elderly, chronological age is a non-issue. Biological age, motives, experience, integrity, principles, policy, cognitive health and emotional stability are more important considerations. There are stark differences!

Donald Trump expresses his admiration for authoritarian figures such as Putin and Kim Jong Un, and sees himself in a similar role. He demonstrates his ignorance of NATO as a collective security system to preserve democracy, describes our booming economy and declining inflation as disastrous, our cities as crime ridden as the crime rate continues downward.

Trump frequently lapses into gibberish. At a recent NRA gathering in Pennsylvania, he said, “We have to win in November or we’re not going to have Pennsylvania. They’ll change the name. They’re going to change the name of Pennsylvania.”

In his State of the Union address Joe Biden demonstrated vitality, stamina and agile executive functioning. He clearly articulated the needs of the country and his policies for meeting them. He displayed a knowledge of world events and an understanding of America’s vital role in them. He believes in the rule of law and democracy. These competencies, plus his experience and wisdom, qualify him for the demanding job of being president.

We do have a choice, an excellent one. I feel better!

Cynthia Muse

Rye, N.H.

Cynthia:

We blame the advertising racket—in which, of course, we are a tiny cog. Hey, nobody’s prefect, right?

Since the early days of Ivy Lee and Edward Bernays, those who could afford their services have worked to accustom the public to the notion that it’s their right to have a vast array of choices, e.g., the cereal aisle at the supermarket.

We hate to break the bad news to the would-be artisanal election crowd, but this coming election is an on-off switch. Like Biden or not, a vote for the other guy is a nihilistic self-indulgence.

The Editor