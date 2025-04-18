At 00:01 a.m., on April 8th, that Tuesday’s entries into Admiral Fowle’s Piscataqua River Tidal Guide went live at nhgazette.com. At 10:00 a.m.—about the start of the working day for the mandarins who oversee the nation’s public discourse—one of those items drew a response. Without further ado, the entry in question, the response it drew, and our rebuttal. — The Ed.

Entry: 1947—Frederick von Hayek, Ludwig von Mises, Milton Friedman, et al. issue a manifesto at Mont Pelerin obfuscating their goal: neo-feudalism.

Response: At best this is not true. At worst it is a lie. I would encourage you to read Mises’ book Liberalism or Human Action and truly contemplate how his purpose could possibly be to establish neo-feudalism.

Shawn Ritenour

[No town or state provided.]

Shawn:

Thank you for writing. When you left your signed comment online, you modestly neglected to mention your august academic position.

Being less demure, we hasten to boast to our readers that we have just been corrected—or, should we say, lectured at—by “a Senior Fellow of the Mises Institute, [who] teaches economics at Grove City College and is the author of Foundations of Economics: A Christian View and The Economics of Prosperity: Rethinking Economic Growth and Development.”

Shawn’s refutation of our assertion regarding neo-feudalism is particularly stimulating because Grove City, the locus of his sinecure, has the honor of holding in its archives the post-1938 papers of Herr Ludwig von Mises himself. It’s as if Brigham Young University’s faculty had hands-on access to Joseph Smith’s Golden Plates.

Von Mises’ pre-1938 papers, as we all know, are currently held by the Kremlin. If we might make a suggestion, there might never be a better time to make a deal to bring them all together under one roof. How’s your Russian, Shawn?

Whether its custody of those papers proves temporary or permanent, Grove City—founded, as it was, by a filthy-rich oil baron—was certainly a logical place for von Mises to offload the detritus of his career. It is a little ironic, though, considering Mises’ low opinion of war and government subsidies. Grove City would likely have sunk during World War II, if the Navy had not kept it afloat by sending sailors there for training in electronics.

Though its economic stance may fairly be viewed as reactionary, in other areas, Grove City has been at the vanguard. ’Way back in 1962 it violated Professor Larry Gara’s tenure, thereby earning itself an academic censure lasting a record 53 years.

But we digress. Were we wrong about the Mont Pelerin gathering? Or did we, as you so rudely put it, lie? It’s hard to say, 35 years after “Language, a Key Mechanism of Control” taught Republicans “How to Speak Like Newt.” A one-man Tower of Babel, Newt Gingrich blew up our common language.

You appear to be a Christian. Shakespeare tells us, “even the devil can cite Scripture.” So let us look, together, unto the Bible for guidance. Matthew 7:16 – “By their fruits ye shall know them.”

It has been 78 years since that gang of libertarian crackpots gathered at Mont Pelerin to plot humanity’s future. With great wealth at their disposal from the very start, they, their followers, and innumerable useful idiots have conspired to conjure up false narratives justifying economic policies designed to further enrich the wealthy at the expense of the poor.

At this very moment the political establishment whose economic gospel you spout is taking food from the mouths of hungry children and worn-out old workers, while cutting taxes on people so wealthy that some of their yachts have enough room on deck to park another yacht.

If that isn’t neo-feudalism, then what would you call it?

For far too many, it’s Hell on Earth.

The Editor

It’s Not About Politics Anymore

To the Editor:

My friend I’ll call “Bill,” a proud Marine Vet, answered the charge of talking too much about politics by correcting the record.

He said, “Look, this isn’t about politics anymore.” He went on to enumerate a shopping list of ways current events are beginning to impact our daily lives.

“Bill” is right, this madness is existential. Some jokingly say America now has a “King,” but “King-Pin” more aptly describes the acts of theft and extortion we witness daily. So, let’s drop this drivel about Republicans vs. Democrats.

It’s about right and wrong, and about a feral enemy-within impacting our day-to-day survival.

Who among us who served in the military ever thought it would come to this?

Rick Littlefield

Barrington, N.H.

Rick:

We’re old enough to have served with draftees—including some who were Marines. Hard to believe, but it was a thing back then. For the benefit of our younger readers, we’ll note that there was a certain amount of disgruntlement in the ranks in those days. The gung-ho and the draftees didn’t always see eye-to-eye.

Whatever petty differences we had then would, we suspect, be forgotten now. What’s going on before our eyes, under the direction of the White House, is an affront—hell, it’s an assault—on the Constitution we swore to defend in the oath that we all took.

The Editor

How Do You Like Them Apples, GOP Govs?

Dear Editor:

Yesterday in response to Trump’s far-reaching tariffs hitting over 60 nations, financial markets dropped significantly. The DOW dropped almost 1,700 points, the S&P 500 dropped five percent and Nasdaq dropped four percent. In addition, the yield on U.S. Treasury bonds fell to 4 percent. Global markets also responded negatively to the tariffs as the threat of a global recession became more ominous. The tariffs were so sweeping that they also included two islands, Heard Island and the McDonald Islands whose only inhabitants are penguins. One of the countries not being hit by tariffs was Russia, while our allies in Europe, Asia, Canada and Mexico were all hit by varying levels of tariffs.

As a result of this unprovoked trade war initiated by Mr. Trump, Americans will be paying a great deal more for many consumer products. All segments of the economy from manufacturing, agriculture, service, tourism and finance will be seriously impacted. It is expected to result in a rise in inflation and unemployment as people are laid off due to the effects of all the turmoil and economic disruption. These tariffs represent the largest peacetime tax hike in U.S. history.

New Hampshire will be significantly impacted as a result of the trade war, especially with our largest trading partner, Canada. Fewer products from New Hampshire will be exported to Canada, and those that are will be impacted by the tariffs Canada has imposed in response to the Trump tariffs. Tourism is expected to see a significant drop as a result of many fewer Canadians as well as tourists from other nations visiting the U.S. and New Hampshire. Each year about 500,000 Canadians visit New Hampshire, however Canada as well as a number of other nations in Europe have issued travel advisories related to travel to the U.S.

It is important to remember that Governor Ayotte and former Governor Chris Sununu supported Mr. Trump for President in 2024. Mr. Sununu supported Trump because, as he stated, we needed a president “with a Republican mentality.” It will be interesting to see how Gov. Ayotte and Mr. Sununu spin this economic disaster over the next year as Ayotte runs for reelection and Sununu considers a run for the Senate. As Republicans who both supported Mr. Trump they own some responsibility and blame for the pain he is inflicting on New Hampshire people and businesses. So far both have remained conspicuously silent. Will they have the courage to speak out to protect New Hampshire or will they remain silent to protect their own political self-interest?

Rich DiPentima

Portsmouth, N.H.

Rich:

’Tis the season for schadenfreude: lie down with dogs, get up with fleas. Sadly, we all end up getting bit.

The Editor

An Immigrant Saved My Dad’s Life

Dear Editor,

I was in Junior High School when my dad got real sick. They took him to UCLA medical center and did a lot of tests. The doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong.

Then a blood test intern who had arrived here from Korea on a student visa suggested a test for some disease that was common in his country but rarely appeared here. That test pointed out the problem. My dad got the appropriate medication, and returned home healthy.

What if trump [sic] had been president and deported the intern?

Our whole country benefits from immigrants from different countries, with different cultures, different religions, different races. Somewhere here, some “different” person has the knowledge and experience to solve a pressing problem.

We need to maintain an Inclusive Society. Don’t let MAGA deportation policies take away the special sauce that makes America truly great. Trump’s policies wreck and weaken our country.

Bruce Joffe

Piedmont, Calif.

Bruce:

Trump’s policies make us think of the children of Lake Woebegon, but in reverse, and as written by George Orwell—they’re all stupid, but some are more stupid than others.

Thanks for this reminder that anti-immigrant hysteria doesn’t just hurt the immigrants.

The Editor

This is Robin Hood In Reverse

To the Editor:

The sources of Trump’s election victory have been well documented. His base is largely comprised of disaffected white working-class voters, resentful of their economic displacement by globalization and technology and feeling neglected after the 2008 Great Recession. Added to this group is a large contingent of dissatisfied Evangelicals who perceive a loss of moral legitimacy due to Progressive policies related to abortion and LGBTQ issues. But what brought victory to Trump in 2024 was a slice of Black, Hispanic and young voters whose primary concerns were inflation and affordability of basic goods. The common denominator among these groups, apart from the Evangelicals, is a concern for economic issues. They are working class or lower middle-class people, many of whom work paycheck to paycheck. Their priorities are the costs of basics such as food, shelter, cars and medical care.

It is curious that the priorities of Trump’s first several weeks in office act to the detriment of these voters. His tariff policy which includes significant levies on Canada, Mexico, China, all steel and aluminum imports as well as “reciprocal” tariffs will increase prices throughout the economy. Economists estimate that the recent 25 percent tariff on all imported automobiles and auto parts will add from $3,000 to $10,000 to the sticker price of cars and trucks sold in the U.S. market. Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, has opined that tariffs will be beneficial because they will wean consumers away from “cheap” imports. The current average price of a new car not including tariffs is approximately $48,000. Former hedge fund founder Bessent may consider this “cheap,” but few working-class citizens will agree. The added costs of tariffs will price out many working- and middle-class buyers from the new car market. Oligarchs will still afford Cybertrucks but for the working class, it’s Cuba and 1950 Chevys.

Trump’s claim that auto tariffs will bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. is questionable. Over the past forty years, auto manufacturing has become a global business characterized by complex and efficient supply chains that link parts manufacturers with assembly plants in several countries. It will be extremely difficult and expensive to break these networks apart and bring all parts supply and assembly into the U.S. The fact is that no car currently sold in the U.S. is entirely made from parts manufactured here; new cars can include up to 40-50 percent foreign-made parts if not more. The construction of an all-American auto industry would be an extremely complex and expensive undertaking. It can take three to four years to build an auto assembly plant and cost billions of dollars. The investment needed to re-create an auto industry independent of foreign suppliers would be massive and take several years to complete while U.S. consumers bear the brunt of unaffordable prices for years.

As Trump cluelessly enacts policies that will raise prices and decrease wealth for the American consumer, his obtuse minion Elon Musk continues his misguided rampage through the federal bureaucracy. His mindless cuts will affect most agencies, but the most severe damage will be to the provision of social services. Musk has called Social Security a “Ponzi scheme” and has made the ludicrous assertion that “millions” of dead people are collecting Social Security payments. DOGE has targeted Social Security as well as Medicaid and veteran’s benefits with debilitating cuts. These services support the very group of voters that helped to elect Trump. The disruption of social services will directly affect the welfare of lower- and middle-class Americans. What will be MAGA’s reaction when Social Security checks fail to arrive, and health care benefits disappear?

Given the chaos and prevarication of the current Trump administration, it is impossible to discern what it will do next. One thing, however, seems clear—their actions will not benefit the working and middle classes. Whatever savings are made by Draconian cuts to government services and the collection of tariff taxes will likely be used to support tax cuts for the rich. Never in American history has the wealth gap been greater between the working classes and the economically elite. Never has the need for the average citizen to protest been greater.

Robert D. Russell, Ph.D.

Harrisburg, Pa.

Robert:

There it is. How many times have we waited, to no avail, for some official bigwig to “finally nail the bastards”? It’s time to turn out, again and again, and keep at it no matter what. They can’t jail us all.

The Editor

Corruption? Ineptitude? Why Not Both?

Dear Editor,

A failed businessman responsible for six bankruptcies, trump [sic, passim] has, nevertheless, proven to be an expert market manipulator. Markets plunged 10 percent April 3rd and 4th in response to his steadfast resolve to raise tariffs. Then they jumped nearly the same amount April 8th and 9th as he delayed the tariffs for 90 days. How many of trump’s associates, or even trump himself, bought up stocks April 7th, when they were low, and unloaded them now, to score a tidy, effortless profit?

While this reeks of insider-trading and governmental corruption, some would shrug with, “the markets aren’t the economy.” But rapid policy fluctuations do more than manipulate the markets; they degrade our national economy. Our economic supremacy is built on trust, honesty, and consistency that gives investors confidence their reasons for investing here will continue as anticipated. Trump’s manipulations create uncertainty which lowers our status as a safe investment country.

Bruce Joffe

Piedmont, Calif.

Bruce:

His followers believe Trump when he says he’s “a stable genius.” Personally, we think he’s a horse’s ass and belongs in a stable.

That said, we do suspect he might be capable of scratching his ego’s itch at the same time he’s manipulating the markets to swell his bank account.

The Editor

Trillions Are Available to the U.S. Treasury

Dear Editor:

Why didn’t Donald Trump ask me where to find tens of trillions for the U.S. government coffers? Why haven’t Democrats come forth daily and vociferously with specific, vetted numbers on the trillions that should be available to our government and honest tax paying citizens? Oh wait, we all probably know the answers to those queries. But here’s a letter to my congressman and senators. If you agree, send such a letter to yours.

Dear Madam or Sir: Numbers vary a tad depending on sources, but rounding up or ball-parking we all lose something like $7-8 trillion to off-shore asset stashing by individuals and corporations. We lose another nearly $9 trillion to the ultra-wealthy’s untaxed income. We lose nearly $700 billion from those who don’t pay in a timely manner. We lose another trillion in tax cheats. Then more difficult to unearth are all the handouts I call Corpfare (Corporate Welfare)—subsidies, favors, harder to detect loopholes, special deals, etc.

I propose all those politicians interested in finding funds to reduce debt and pay for programs that help honest Americans who are not in the top 10 percent establish an independent panel of maybe three to five professionals with high credibility in their fields (and no political or partisan axes to grind) to look into the above tax codes and other grotesque giveaways to the wealthy. Maybe include a top tax lawyer, a top CPA who knows all the intricacies of federal systems and codes, a top economics-finance academic, etc. Meanwhile, have that panel appoint a small, equally high-credentialed group to look into waste and fraud in government. Start with DOD (not USAID or the EPA) and go from there. Best to keep politicians off the investigatory panels. Let the panelists come up with great efficiency (i.e., under tight deadlines) solutions to rectify the situation. Present the results to Congress and the American people at once in a joint session of Congress, televised and beamed through every media channel available.

Instead, we get a money-grubbing, jumpy Elon-Bot taking a wrecking ball to the agencies and departments of the federal government (including programs the American people have been paying into for decades and programs protecting public health) so that Trump can allow yet further breaks and giveaways to the wealthy. Are we all mad and compliant? Or did we just happen to elect a Mad-King we are allowing to destroy whatever was good at home and in the post-war international order?

Bob Begiebing

Newfields, N.H.

Bob:

No modern Republicans—and damn few Democrats—will back a project that, to succeed, would have to call in mortar fire on their own campaign finance base.

The Editor

Anti-DEI is Pro-White Supremacy

Dear Editor:

100 days into Trump’s 2nd swat at being President—I carefully choose “swat”—we see his unorthodox and harmful actions. A July, 2024, article available online is titled: “What a 2nd Trump Term Could Mean for Media.” Now a March 30, 2025, headline is: “Trump Is Using the Power of Government to Punish Opponents.” In his target list are “prominent cultural institutions, legal establishments, academia, media, judiciary.” His anger directly causes harm. He likes to intimidate. He threatens with pulling back Congressionally-passed funding, including research dollars, a biggie for any institution.

Today, as I write, his physical exam is scheduled. It should include a mental acuity test. He’s 79 this year. We might learn a cause for his slapdash attitude about tariffs and his off-hand way of saying, “We’ll see what happens,” and then it’s off to more golf, while the world’s financial institutions stagger.

I don’t want our UNH system, including community colleges, and other efforts respected by most, to be bullied into setting aside considerations of diversity, equity, inclusiveness. Those abstract words are about leaving behind old, white supremacy practices. His orders against DEI efforts have no place in educational certification standards. Our public school administrators shouldn’t get those threats either.

Lynn Rudmin Chong

Sanbornton, N.H.

Extortion by Any Other Name Still Stinks

Dear Editor:

Extortion is defined as the use of force or threats to compel another person into providing money or property, or using force or threats to compel a public official to perform or neglect an official act or duty.

Over the past few weeks we have seen Donald Trump use his powers of executive orders, the Justice Department (DOJ), and withholding funds to get law firms, universities and even the Mayor of New York City to comply with his demands and to give him things of value. He has issued executive orders against a number of law firms who defended people Trump considered his enemies or had lawyers who worked on cases that resulted in his being indicted. These orders removed the security clearances and prohibited some lawyers of these firms from entering federal buildings. However, Trump agreed to remove the orders if these firms would agree to his demands and even provide millions of dollars of pro bono legal services to Trump allies. Trump also had the DOJ drop federal charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams in return for him supporting Trump’s migrant deportation program. Fortunately, a federal judge derailed Trump’s plan by dropping the charges and prohibiting the DOJ from reinstating those charges in the future. Trump has also used the withholding of millions of dollars in grants and other support to universities if they did not comply with his policies on free speech, and DEI. And, as Trump’s own son indicated, he will use his tariffs as a tool to pressure individual nations and industries to make concessions to him in return for removing or lowering a tariff from a particular nation or industry. As Eric Trump said, “I wouldn’t want to be the last country that tries to negotiate a trade deal with @realDonaldTrump.”

Some may call this “hardball politics” but there is a legal term for it as well.

Rich DiPentima

Portsmouth, N.H.

Rich:

In a nation of laws, #47 would be getting impeached for what you so rightly call extortion. In the nation we’re live in, that ain’t happening. This goes well beyond extortion, though.

As we write this, on Monday, the so-called President seems hell-bent on telling the Supreme Court to go pound sand.

We are in uncharted waters.

The Editor

What’s In A Name? Democracy!

To the Editor:

Given the decline of the world economy, and general malaise, it may be difficult to capture your attention here. However, a threat exists that is critical to your rights and freedom as an American.

Born Doris Rollins (1) in Laconia, her surname changed to Haddock (2) upon marriage, and later as a voting-rights advocate legally changed to Doris “Granny D” Haddock (3). Ironically, on three counts she, and others similarly situated, could be prohibited from voting under Trump’s recent executive order, or the pending Republican congressional SAVE act (a deceptive title).

Low-income Americans, low-information voters, the young, Americans of color, Democrats, Republicans, first-time registrants, sporadic voters, American military and voters abroad, women whose birth certificates do not match their married names, students, elders, could be turned away at the polls, because approximately 40 percent of Americans do not possess the documentation required to comply with Trump’s fiat, or the abovementioned deceptive legislation. And most are not yet aware of a recent, very restrictive New Hampshire voting law.

All of this in service to the Big Lie of voter fraud. Granite Staters can make the lie go away by reminding your elected officials what surveys already indicate, that you have confidence in our local election workers and in vote results. In June, contact Governor Ayotte to remind her that voting is not a privilege; rather, it is an explicit, fundamental N.H. right, not one to be sullied by specious regulation.

Gov. Ayotte: (603) 271-2121.

Bob Perry

Strafford, N.H.

Bob:

“Granny D”—there could be no more inspiring example with which to make this important point.

Thanks for writing.

The Editor