Trump is bringing patriotism back into vogue for the rest of us

by Jean Stimmell

Winter is losing its grip. Even the chunks of snow that slid off my north-facing roof are almost gone. The daffodils have pushed up through matted oak leaves, and the ice went out early on Jenness Pond. It’s a time of renewal not only for Mother Nature but also for our democracy. Since his inauguration in January, President Trump has given it his best shot to destroy our country.

But he will fail!

As the opposition, we were flabbergasted by the audacity of Trump’s attacks on our Constitution and institutions starting on day one. We were initially struck dumb, but once it sunk in, his outrageous actions became rocket fuel, igniting us into action.

But first, a personal note: a brief return to Trump’s first term to explain how he restored my patriotism. It took Trump’s first brutal, authoritarian reign to open my eyes—long shuttered by my country’s often unsavory and unjust behavior—to see how special, despite its flaws, our country is.

At an emotional level, I was infuriated that Trump was able to wrap himself in the flag, anointing himself as America’s supreme patriot despite dumping on our constitution and our soldiers. Even more irking, he was AWOL in the war I fought in because of his lame excuse that he was physically unfit to serve because of bone spurs, despite being a star athlete in high school.

My war was a bad war, but I did my duty. Meanwhile, while Viet Cong sappers almost sank my ship on the Mekong River, killing 23 brave Americans, he was bragging that his actions were more dangerous than Vietnam: sleeping around with so many women during the AIDS epidemic.

Donald’s gift to me was to take me back to my youthful idealism, which had motivated me to enlist to fight in Vietnam. President JFK’s words inspired me: “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.”1

That’s my tale of how Trump’s shameless wrapping himself in the American flag restored my patriotism; it prompted me to buy a large American flag, which I have flown proudly ever since until it was ripped to shreds by a recent winter storm. It was a harbinger of things to come that the flag should self-destruct right as Trump began his second term.

Now, back to the present.

Since his inaugural, I have bought a replacement flag and am flying it proudly. It doesn’t seem possible, but our new president has doubled down on his crusade of destruction, ransacking our institutions, eliminating essential safety nets, and gutting our constitution.

But, thankfully, we have now regained our mojo.

We are standing tall again after being sucker punched in the gut. As the respected journalist James Fallows observed, “Americans as individuals seem suddenly willing in larger numbers to “meet the moment.” More and more people are acting as they might sometime be asked, “What did you do, when it mattered?” And they’ll have an answer.”2

We, the people, are now standing up to fight for the kind of country we want to live in. Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent tour “Fighting Oligarchy” has drawn enthusiastic crowds, including an estimated 34,000 in Denver.3

And on Saturday, April 5th, we had a day of rage with over 1200 protests in every state across our country. Here at home, as the Concord Monitor reported: “This was the sixth protest in Concord since Trump took office and was the largest by far, with organizers estimating that more than 2,000 people attended.“

On Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, the protest stretched for nearly 20 blocks. In Chicago, thousands flooded Daley Plaza and adjacent streets, while, in the nation’s capital, tens of thousands surrounded the Washington Monument.4 Nearly 100,000 angry demonstrators gathered in Boston.5

After the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked, “What sort of government have you given us? A republic or a monarchy?” Franklin’s response: “A republic, if you can keep it. “ He understood that democracies are fragile and can’t survive without the vigilant oversight of its citizens.

I had shamefully forgotten the idealism and courage it took to build our nation. It required clear thinking, tolerance, patience, and perspective. As Tom Edmondson wrote in a letter to the Washington Post: “Throughout all time and across the face of the Earth, ours is the only nation not founded on ethnicity, territory, or religion. Ours is the only nation in human history founded on ideas, ideals, and a system of government.”6

These qualities that our forebearers sacrificed their lives for are desperately needed today to preserve their sparkling achievement. We saw an example of such idealism last Saturday.

–=≈=–

–=≈=–

Jean Stimmell lives in Northwood.