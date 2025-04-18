MAGAVoter’s Lament (a pipe dream)

First they came for the undocumented immigrants,

and I did not speak out because I was happy to get rid of them.



Then they came for the foreign students,

and I did not speak out because they were foreign.



Then they came for the green card holders,

and I did not speak out because they were taking Americans’ jobs.



Then they came for the Muslims,

and I did not speak out because they weren’t Christians.



Then they came for the judges who ruled against them,

and I did not speak out because judges are usually way too liberal.



Then they came for the unions,

and I started to get a little nervous.



Then they decided that my job was an unnecessary waste of money,

and they fired me.



Then they took away my VA benefits, Social Security, and Medicare,

and it dawned on me that I might have a serious problem.



Then they came for anyone who spoke out against them,

and I found myself in what we used to call in the Marines “the hurt locker.”



When they tore up the Constitution and burned the pieces,

I realized I’d never actually read the damned thing.



And as the rich white billionaires were stuffing the ashes down my throat,

it finally occurred on me that I had made a terrible mistake.



But by then I was screwed,

and there was nothing I could do about it.



– W.D. Ehrhart