To the Editor:

Three words about Gaza haunt my mind: GENOCIDE. GENOCIDE. GENOCIDE.

Who has supported Israel unconditionally? In 2021, it was Biden, Harris, Blinken, Austin, and Sullivan, and in 2025, it is Trump, Vance, Rubio, Hegseth, and Waltz. All are most certainly war criminals.

According to the media source Mondoweiss, Israelis have now dropped more explosives in Gaza than fell on London, Dresden, and Hamburg combined during the Second World War. The respected British Lancet organization reports that hundreds of thousands of Gazans have most likely been killed.

California Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a general trauma and critical care surgeon, traveled to Gaza in 2024 and most recently in March of 2025, wherein he stated there is no longer any serious health care system in Gaza. Moreover, he saw mass starvation occurring as he believes that 10,000 human beings have already starved to death, mostly small children and babies.

Pope Francis’ final speech: “The growing threat of anti-Semitism throughout the world is worrisome. Yet, at the same time, I think of the people of Gaza… where the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation.” (Jewish Chronicle Weekly)

The Pope previously had commented on Israel’s attacks on Gaza’s population. “Yesterday, children were bombed. This is cruelty. This is not war. I wanted to say this because it touches the heart.” (www.reuters) Truth.

Will Thomas

N.H. Veterans for Peace

Auburn, N.H.

Will:

Truth indeed.

“Where, oh where,” the pearl-clutchers ask, “is the bipartisanship of yore?”

It’s somewhere over Gaza, dropping U.S.-made bombs on starving men, women, and children.

The Editor

–=≈=–

Are We a Dictatorship Yet?

Dear Editor:

On March 18, 2025 I wrote the following in a Letter to the Editor: “The United States is facing its greatest constitutional crisis in history. It is only a matter of time before Trump defies not only the orders of lower federal judges but the Supreme Court itself. When that happens there will be no legal or other consequences for him. Trump cannot be indicted or prosecuted while in office and the Supreme Court has given him total immunity for any crimes committed as part of his “official acts.” And even if the Supreme Court tells him that an action is illegal and not an “official act,” he will simply ignore them with no consequences. “The Republican Congress will do nothing to rein in Trump with impeachment by the House and conviction by the Senate. As a result, the checks and balances that our founders wrote into the Constitution to protect against a dictator will no longer apply to Trump. There will no longer be three equal and separate branches of government in America, the Supreme Court and the Legislative Branch have relegated their Constitutional power to the Executive Branch. Trump and his Cabinet will be the sole possessors of limitless power.”

Well, Mr. Trump has now defied and ignored an order by the Supreme Court and, as admitted by the Trump Administration, mistakenly and illegally sent immigrant Kilmer Abrego Garcia to a prison in El Salvador. Mr. Trump is now even floating the idea of sending American citizens to El Salvador. When a reporter asked, “You mentioned that you’re open to deporting individuals that aren’t foreign aliens to El Salvador. Does that include, potentially, U.S. citizens?” Trump replied, “I’m all for it.”

If in fact, as I predicted in March, the Supreme Court and the Republican Congress do nothing to enforce the Constitution and the rule of law we will have officially become a dictatorship. Now we will see if those who took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic honor their oath or bow to a dictator.

Rich DiPentima

Portsmouth, N.H.

Rich:

As far as this crop of Republicans go, the smart money is betting on competitive displays of submission.

The Editor

–=≈=–

The Fake and the Original

Dear Editor;

“[F]rom almost the moment Adolf Hitler took office as chancellor of Germany, tariffs were at the top of his government’s economic agenda.”

That’s the opening line to an article published online today (April 20th) in The Atlantic, by author Timothy W. Ryback, titled “Hitler’s Terrible Tariffs.” Whoa! Ryback goes on to explain why Der Fuhrer, quoting words almost identical to those coming these days from the pursed lips of our own homegrown dictator, felt it necessary to start a trade war with Germany’s biggest European trading partners less than two weeks into his Chancellorship. The parallels Ryback writes about should put to rest any doubts of those skeptical of reincarnation that Herr Drumpf is AH come back to haunt the good old U. S. of A.

But the malevolent soul of Original Adolf had been tinkered with a bit in the years between death and rebirth. Where Original Adolf, OA for short, had a spine of steel and an intelligence and evilness unmatched by anyone else at the time, our New Adolf, actually Fake Adolf, or FA, possesses DNA that favors stupidity, incompetence, a fatal narcissism, and, let’s be honest, outright weakness. OA laughed in the face of those who warned that his tariffs would destroy the German economy, and stood firm. FA folded like a cheap suit two days into his “trade war,” whining and wishing the Chinese would call to make a deal. OA took it to the Russians, a blunder to be sure, but aggressive nonetheless. FA takes it from the Russians, fawning and slobbering like a 13 year-old at his first sock hop, whenever Vlad shows up. OA built his own concentration camps. FA takes the easy way out and leases his. OA did his time in prison. FA, if he ever gets there, wouldn’t make it past the first week. OA knew when the time was up, and did himself in. FA doesn’t have the guts to even think about that.

For those who still maintain that using the terms “Nazi” and “fascist” are way over the top and nowhere near where we are at the moment, I humbly submit the above as counterpoint. Well, OK, maybe Nazi-Light, then.

John C. Ficor

Richmond, Va.

John:

Unlike our reigning Chief Executive, we have not spent a lifetime studying Der Fuhrer’s career for tips on how to get ahead. From what we have read, though, we’d dispute your assessment of his intelligence. He fell for an awful lot of hooey about racial superiority—with dire results—and let Doctor Theodor Morrell, a quack, shoot him up with speedballs.

OA and FA are clearly indistinguishable, though, when it comes to believing they’re smarter than their generals.

This Guy doesn’t need to steal any infamy from That Guy. He’s godawful enough, all on his own.

The Editor

–=≈=–

The Only Thing We Have to Fear…

To the Editor:

“We are all afraid. … And I’ll tell you, I’m oftentimes very anxious myself about using my voice because retaliation is real.”

Thank you Senator Lisa Murkowski! And, thank you Janet Mills. Thanks to anyone in the public arena with enough intestinal fortitude to put their fear in a box, stow it away, and push back.

At the same time, no thanks to the legions of the Congressional Gutless who fear falling off the gravy train more than losing the democracy they were sworn to protect.

While N.H. is represented in Washington by Democrats, it should not discourage us from bombing their out-of-district Republican colleagues with phone calls, letters, email, texts—anything to boost numbers (and pressure). But, hold the bone-crushing negativity! Instead, acknowledge the collective fear and encourage them to get off their butts and box it up.

Keep in mind that most politicians become uneasy when voters are angry enough to contact their office in numbers. The numbers matter! Besides, it’s something you and I can do right now, today.

While we’re waiting.

Rick Littlefield

Barrington, N.H.

Rick:

This is spot on. Congress has been so comfortable for so long, it’s freaking out now that everything is on the line. Those rare little embers of courage need to be nurtured.

The Editor

–=≈=–

What’s So Great About Being a Pariah?

To the Editor:

In January, when soybeans were selling at a little over $10 a bushel, China was willing to pay 25 cents more for U.S. beans than beans from Brazil. Now China is paying $1.15 more for beans from Brazil than for beans from the U.S. According to reporting in the Financial Times U.S. agricultural shipments to China sank 54 percent in January compared to the previous year.

China is turning more towards Brazil for soybeans, corn, beef, and poultry, and away from the U.S. Argentina is also profiting from Trump’s trade war with China. Europe is turning away from U.S. agriculture towards Brazil, too. Our farmers spent years developing a reputation as a reliable source for goods and now their customers are deciding to drop them to show their displeasure at the behavior of our government. Once their business is lost it may take years, even decades to regain it. The same is true for other parts of our economy.

Canadians and Europeans are cancelling vacations here and boycotting our products. Trump is not making America great. He is making America a pariah state.

Walter Hamilton

Portsmouth N.H.

Walter:

This just in: hints are flying about that suggest His Majesty the Burger King in the White Castle may deign to grant compensation to U.S. “farmers” suffering under his tariffs. Whaddya bet that relief ends up going to big-ag corporations, who will then use those tax dollars to buy up distressed family farms?

Republicans never let the crises they create go to waste—and they always consume every part of the carcass.

The Editor

–=≈=–

Marco Rubio and his Ouija Board

To the Editor:

Do you know what you might say in the future?

Do you know what you might think in the future?

Marco Rubio does. He claims he can use what one might say or think in the future as a basis to deport someone from the country. According to NBC News, Rubio presented a memo justifying the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia graduate student who helped lead protests against the war in Gaza last year. In the memo, Secretary Rubio stated that while Khalil’s “past, current or expected beliefs, statements, or associations that are otherwise lawful,” the Secretary has the “sole discretion” to deport people under law.

We have the constitutional protections of free speech under the First Amendment and the right to due process under the Fourteenth Amendment. Because deportation proceedings are civil in nature, there is no right to counsel.

Under the Secretary of State’s interpretation of the law, even if you are afforded due process, you have no defense, because you can not prove what you will or will not believe or say sometime in the future. Apparently, only the Secretary can predict the future. Your constitutional right to due process becomes meaningless.

As the current administration rushes to deport millions of immigrants it claims are serious offenders, the likelihood of “mistakes” will grow, including “mistakes” about citizenship. Governor Ayotte, a former prosecutor, now has N.H. authorities assisting ICE with deportations. How safe are N.H. residents?

Lorraine L. Hansen

Rollinsford, N.H.

Lorraine:

Our policy has long been that a certain amount of paranoia is a healthy thing. With Ayotte now in office, it’s probably time for a booster shot.

The Editor

–=≈=–

Why Has Bibi Backed Hamas?

To the Editor:

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists committed horrific crimes against humanity in Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages.

And on October 8, 2023, The Times of Israel published an article titled, “For years, Netanyahu propped up Hamas. Now it’s blown up in our faces.”

The article explains how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bolstered Hamas, even allowing millions of dollars of “Qatari cash” to enter Gaza. The ultimate goal was to foster divisions between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, thus thwarting the development of a Palestinian state.

Israeli historian Adam Raz asserts that, since he was first elected prime minister in 1996, “Netanyahu has been working hard to strengthen Hamas.”

Raz explains that, in 2009, Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to stop its cooperation with the Palestinian Authority security forces in their fight against Hamas. Furthermore, according to Raz, when PA President Mahmoud Abbas stopped transferring money to Gaza in 2018, “Netanyahu saved Hamas by allowing in suitcases full of cash from Qatar.”

When he served in the U.S. Senate, Secretary of State Marco Rubio introduced the “Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad International Terrorism Support Prevention Act of 2024.” At that time, Rubio stated:

“The barbaric terrorist attacks against Israel on October 7th by Hamas savages, reaffirms the importance of sanctioning the group’s enablers and the governments who provide material support to these terrorists.”

In a morally consistent world, at the very minimum, Benjamin Netanyahu would be deemed a persona non grata and forbidden entry into the United States. In such a world, the numerous standing ovations Netanyahu received when he addressed a joint session of Congress last July would be considered acts of shame.

I continue to be amazed by how ideology and selective perception can blind us to truth.

Terry Hansen

Milwaukee, Wisc.

Terry:

Thank you for making this incredible-but-true point. Calling our policy towards Israel and Palestine morally inconsistent is on a par with suggesting that the Pacific Ocean may be damp.

The Editor

–=≈=–

The Biggest Perp Walked

Dear Editor,

On January 6th, 2021, 1,270 riotous insurrectionists tried to stop Congress from certifying the president’s election. Each rioter received a due process fair trial under the law, in which valid evidence was presented, and each had the opportunity to defend themselves. Each convicted rioter was judged guilty by a jury of peers. Only the ringleader of the anti-democracy rebellion, the leader who told them to “fight like hell,” escaped trial and conviction. His lawyers masterfully played every “due process” trick in the book.

Then, on January 20, 2025, the insurrection leader, reelected President, pardoned the convicted rioters.

Now, trump [sic] is invoking the ancient Alien Enemies Act of 1798, and Insurrection Act of 1807, to deport alleged “enemies” without any due process as required by law.

That one anti-democracy perpetrator, the traitor who evaded judgment, should be forced to stand trial now. If convicted, he should be deported to El Salvador.

Sincerely,

Bruce Joffe

Piedmont, Calif.

Bruce:

El Salvador? He wouldn’t last any longer than Whitey Bulger at Hazelton. Only Leavenworth will do for us, and the longer, the better.

The Editor

–=≈=–

He Finds So Many Ways To Be So Wrong

To the Editor:

I did not intend to write another letter about Trump’s shambolic tariffs, but each week brings more news about the chaos and destruction of his on-again, off-again policies. His inarticulate ramblings show that he has no well-thought-out tariff strategy, and his beliefs have no validity in either recent history or economic science.

Trump has proclaimed and suspended for 90 days an extensive list of Draconian “reciprocal” tariffs on several countries. These tariffs are based on trade deficits between those countries and the U.S. He claims that countries that export more to the U.S. than they import are practicing unfair trade and his tariffs will rebalance the system. This is a fallacy. The fact is that imbalances are a natural result of international trade. According to the New York Times, last year the U.S. ran trade surpluses with 116 countries and trade deficits with 114 although the value of the deficits substantially exceeded the surpluses. Trade balances are generally the result of a country’s unique resources and stage of economic and technological development rather than any attempt to “cheat” a trading partner. No country will have a trade surplus with all countries—the attempt to do so is a “beggar thy neighbor” policy called Mercantilism, an idea that has long been discredited. The fact is that free and fair trade between nations helps all countries prosper and improves relations between partners. Imposing large tariffs on all countries based solely on trade deficits is a mistake that will lead to the destruction of not only beneficial economic relationships but also threaten alliances crucial to maintaining security.

Targeted tariffs may be appropriate in cases when countries engage in unfair trade or to preserve industries that are vital to national security. For the U.S., an argument can be made that the manufacture of cutting-edge computer chips and a healthy steel industry should be supported for security purposes. Trump’s current tariff policy will not develop these industries. They must be supported by a national strategy that may include limited tariffs that are supported by specific policies that incentivize growth and investment. In other words, there must be a national strategy that identifies critical industries and provides a comprehensive plan for their development.

Despite the 90-day moratorium on reciprocal tariffs, Trump’s chaotic tariff policy is damaging the economy. Wall Street investors have clearly shown their dismay, many fearing that a recession will result from Trump’s policies. The stock market has lost trillions of dollars since the announcement of the tariffs, a decline reminiscent of the COVID epidemic or the 2008 Great Recession. This has been accompanied by a sell-off of both U.S. treasury debt and the dollar. This is unusual because when the stock market declines, investors usually seek safety in Treasury bonds which are considered an extremely safe investment. The sell-off of U.S. treasury debt and the dollar may indicate that global investors are losing confidence in American investments due to Trump’s erratic behavior. As the price of Treasuries fall, their interest rate (yield) rises which bodes ill for the American economy. The national debt is financed through the sale of Treasury bills; therefore, as their yield rises so does the cost of servicing the national debt threatening the debt crisis that several economists have been predicting. Moreover, the interest rates of virtually all consumer loans are based on the yield of the 10-year Treasury note. If the sell-off of Treasury debt continues, the cost of mortgages, car loans and credit cards will increase, adding to the financial burden on the middle and working classes caused by price increases caused by the Trump tariffs.

Trump claims to be creating a new global economic order that will “make America rich.” Instead, he is pursuing a destructive economic policy that is bringing privation to the middle and working classes. He is also alienating long standing allies whose relationships have enhanced America’s economic growth and provided a bulwark against authoritarian rivals. He has no long-term strategy that will benefit American prosperity or security. Instead, he is only concerned with wielding power for his own self-aggrandizement.

Robert D. Russell, Ph.D.

Harrisburg, Pa.

Robert:

It’s been said that war is God’s way of teaching Americans geography. Trump may finally teach us something about economics. By the time we learn, we’ll all be standing in breadlines.

The Editor

–=≈=–

The Leftist Marching Band Checks In

At the ripe old age of 21, the Leftist Marching Band is doing the responsible, adult thing, and taking steps to make it easy for people to find them. People are welcome to join in many ways—as players, or twirlers, or sign holders, or gig helpers. Just look for the spiffy round sticker, shown on this page, featuring the band’s web address, leftistmarchingband.org.