The Uselessness of Words

for the innocent in Gaza,

the Occupied Territories,

and throughout the world

How does one respond to such destruction

with a poem? Can poetry outweigh

a 2,000-pound Mark-84 bomb,

save the life of a single wounded child,

put an end to the hatred and madness

and inhumanity of those who do

the butchery? Might just as well be

pissing up a rope as thinking poetry

can matter where it really counts

there among the dead and dying,

armless, legless, homeless, starving,

families shattered, orphaned children,

misery without hope of ever ending.

And here I sit in safety half a world

away. My tax dollars buying bombs

my government supplies to those who

do the killing. How can one be silent

in the face of such ignoble cruelty?

How can one just turn away as if

it wasn’t happening, as if I weren’t

responsible, as if I didn’t care.

I suppose I could refuse to pay

my taxes, get myself arrested

doing civil disobedience

in front of Independence Hall,

write letters to my representatives

in Congress. But we’ve done all that

and more for more than half a century

and yet the killing just goes on and on.

One finds it hard, indeed impossible,

to dodge concluding that humanity

is, taken on the whole, just inhumane,

stark raving mad, beyond redemption.

I’d like to think I’m wrong, but this poem

is all the evidence I have to offer.

–W.D. Ehrhart