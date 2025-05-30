Volume 269, No. 19

The news of the day is appalling, so we’ve seasoned this issue with a generous helping of items that were new 137 years ago. Here’s an example:

“There was almost a riot at the Second Presbyterian church in Newburyport last Sunday, owing to the parish committee having locked the doors and stationed an officer to prevent the late pastor, Rev. Theodore Beizeley, from entering. Legal complications are expected to ensue.”

And here’s another:

“Mrs. Ivory Bean and Mrs. Orrin C. Boothby of South Waterboro, York county, Me., got into a dispute on Memorial day, Mrs. Bean accusing the other woman of being too intimate with Mr. Bean. Mrs. Boothby resented this by knocking Mrs. Bean down, hauling her out of the house by the hair, and beating and kicking her. Mrs. Bean, who is in delicate situation, will probably die from the effects of this treatment, and her assailant has been arrested.

Hmmm… maybe it’s always been appalling.

For the whole paper, click this link.