Fri, May 30

2024—A certain former U.S. President is found guilty of 34 felonies.

2019—The state Senate overrides Gov. Sununu’s veto: New Hampshire’s out of the killing business—except for that one Black guy on death row.

2007—Florida man Dale Rippy, a ’Nam vet, is attacked by a rabid bobcat. He strangles it with his bare hands.

1962—Missionary Archie E. Mitchell, sole survivor of a Bly, Ore. picnic devastated by a Japanese fire balloon, is captured, along with two others, by the Viet Cong. He’s never seen again.

1961—Plotters using CIA-supplied weapons assassinate Rafael Trujillo. They fail to neutralize his secret police, though, and will pay with their lives.

1937—Chicago cops attack strikers at Republic Steel: 10 are shot dead, 30 wounded, and 55 hospitalized.

1927—In Queens, N.Y., Fred Trump, father of The Donald, is arrested for “refusing to disperse” from a KKK parade that devolved into a riot.

1922—The Lincoln Memorial is dedicated. The ceremony is segregated.

1854—President Franklin Pierce [D-N.H.] signs the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which he also co-wrote. It leads directly to “Bleeding Kansas.”

1806—Andy Jackson, dueling, takes a bullet near his heart, aims carefully, and shoots Charles Dickinson dead.

1741—N.Y.C. burns 13 Black men at the stake and hangs 21 men and women, Black and white, for planning a revolt against slavery.